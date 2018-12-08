Former Red Sox player Mike Napoli announces his retirement

Former Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli tweeted Saturday that he’s retiring from baseball.

Napoli spent parts of three seasons (2013-15) in Boston and was a member of the 2013 World Series team.

In his retirement announcement, Napoli made multiple references to his tenure in Boston, in particular the “epic’’ 2013 season with his “Bearded Brothers in Beantown.’’

“The memories will last forever . . . and I would do it all over again,’’ Napoli wrote.

Napoli spent 12 seasons in the majors with the Angels, Rangers, Red Sox and Indians. He finished his career with 267 home runs, 744 RBIs, and a .246 batting average, according to Baseball Reference. His line with the Red Sox: 53 homers, 187 RBIs, and a .242 average.