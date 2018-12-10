Reds claim lefthander Robby Scott off waivers from Red Sox

LAS VEGAS — The Cincinnati Reds claimed lefthanded reliever Robby Scott off waivers from the Red Sox Monday.

The Red Sox now have 39 players on their 40-man roster.

Scott, 29, appeared in only nine games last season, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits and five walks. He had a 1.86 ERA in 45 games for Triple A Pawtucket.

Scott pitched in 57 games for Boston in 2017 but fell out of favor last season, the Sox deciding they did not need a lefthanded specialist in the bullpen.

In addition to opening a roster spot, the move also creates opportunity for some young pitchers in spring training.