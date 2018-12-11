The news Tuesday afternoon that Tim Neverett will not return to the Red Sox radio broadcast team next season might have come as a surprise to fans.

It was not a surprise to Neverett, who said Tuesday that he chose to let his contract run out rather than continue to work for flagship station WEEI.

“I chose to let my contract expire rather than go back and work for them,’’ said Neverett, who was told by station executives in June to start looking for another job, but had hoped that the situation would get better.

“The Red Sox were very supportive of me during a very difficult year,’’ he said. “They wanted me to return. It had nothing to with the Red Sox.’’

Advertisement

Neverett, who spent three seasons in the radio booth alongside Joe Castiglione, said he was extremely disappointed with how the past year went because of a lack of support from WEEI management.

“When you can say that after you get to call a World Series victory, then you know it was pretty disappointing on how it all went down,’’ he said.

There were industry rumors about possible changes in WEEI’s Red Sox radio booth all season long. One, which multiple sources have said was a genuine consideration, had WEEI dropping the concept of a conventional radio baseball broadcast to make the call of the game sound more like a sports radio talk show.

Neverett, an Emerson College graduate and lifelong Red Sox fan, said he expects to have an announcement about his next job soon. He said he will commute from Boston to that new gig.

“I literally lived in the shadow of Fenway Park for a while,’’ he said. “I love it here. This is home. But other people don’t seem to care.’’

WEEI management forwarded a request for comment to corporate public relations. In a statement posted on the station’s website, Entercom Boston market manager Mark Hannon said, “We thank Tim for his efforts and contributions over the years. He’s going out on top after the Red Sox championship season. We wish Tim the best in his future endeavors.’’