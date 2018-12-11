‘We’re not looking to move anybody,’ says Red Sox’ Dave Dombrowski

LAS VEGAS — Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski downplayed reports that the team is looking to move payroll — potentially by trading Rick Porcello, Xander Bogaerts, or Jackie Bradley Jr. — in order to stay under the highest tier of the luxury-tax threshold.

“I’d say we’re not driven by that fact, that approach,’’ Dombrowski said. “You always listen to anything. You can always get better. I know long-term we’re not going to be able to sign all of our players. That brings up conversations and people calling you about various things but I would guarantee you our primary focus is to try to win a world championship in 2019, to try to repeat.

“We’re not looking to move anybody. I’m not closing the door on anything, that we’ll never do anything with our team, but we like the club that we have and that’s what our goal is.’’