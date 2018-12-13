Reliever Joe Kelly reaches an agreement with LA Dodgers, reports say

Former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $25 million, according to multiple reports.

The righthander spent 4½ seasons with the Sox after being acquired at the trade deadline in 2014 from the St. Louis Cardinals.

He started 79 games for the Boston before taking on a bullpen role, and appeared in 182 games total for the Sox. He was 26-11 with a 4.33 ERA, a 1.389 WHIP, and 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

In 2018, Kelly pitched in 73 games, going 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA. In the postseason, he appeared in nine games, going 2-1 with a 0.79 ERA, striking out 13, giving up two runs on eight hits, and walking none over 11⅓ innings. He recorded a 0.00 ERA in the World Series, giving up no runs on four hits, striking out 10, and walking none over 6.0 innings.

