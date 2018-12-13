Want to take a pic with the Red Sox’ World Series trophy? This Saturday’s your chance
The trophy will visit five locations.
The Red Sox this Saturday are taking their 2018 World Series trophy on a five-town tour around Boston, giving fans a chance to take photos with it. The trophy will be at each location for an hour.
Here is the schedule and location of the stops:
■ 9-10 a.m.: Roxbury YMCA, 285 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury
■ 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Egleston Square YMCA, 3134 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain
■ Noon-1 p.m.: Dorchester YMCA, 776 Washington Street, Dorchester
■ 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Thomas M. Menino YMCA, 1137 River Street, Hyde Park
■ 3-4 p.m.: William E. Carter American Legion Post 16, 1531 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan