Want to take a pic with the Red Sox’ World Series trophy? This Saturday’s your chance

The Red Sox this Saturday are taking their 2018 World Series trophy on a five-town tour around Boston, giving fans a chance to take photos with it. The trophy will be at each location for an hour.

Here is the schedule and location of the stops:

■ 9-10 a.m.: Roxbury YMCA, 285 Martin Luther King Blvd., Roxbury

■ 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Egleston Square YMCA, 3134 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain

■ Noon-1 p.m.: Dorchester YMCA, 776 Washington Street, Dorchester

■ 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Thomas M. Menino YMCA, 1137 River Street, Hyde Park

■ 3-4 p.m.: William E. Carter American Legion Post 16, 1531 Blue Hill Ave, Mattapan