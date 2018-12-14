Second baseman Ian Kinsler reportedly agrees to deal with Padres

Kinsler appeared in 37 games for Boston.

Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Ian Kinsler gets a fist bump from manager Alex Cora. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
By
Rachel Bowers
3:42 PM

Former Red Sox second baseman Ian Kinsler has agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports.

Boston acquired Kinsler at the trade deadline this year, sending two Triple-A relief pitchers to the Los Angeles Angels (righthander Ty Buttrey and lefthander Williams Jerez) for the 36-year-old.

Kinsler, who provided serviceable defense for the Sox, appeared in 37 games for Boston, slashing .242/.294/.311 with one home run and 16 RBIs. In the postseason, he hit .206/.229/.294 with three RBIs, 14 strikeouts, and a walk.

Kinsler joining the Sox was the second time president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski had traded for him. Dombrowski acquired him before the 2014 season when he was with the Detroit Tigers. Kinsler, who spent four years in Detroit, went on to become an All-Star that year.

Over his 13-year career, Kinsler has hit .271 with 248 home runs and 887 RBIs for four teams.

