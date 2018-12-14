Mookie Betts surprised a group of Nashville children by giving them bikes

After presenting Red Sox fans with the gift of another World Series in October, Mookie Betts is once again in the giving mood during the holiday season.

The 26-year-old American League Most Valuable Player gave new bikes to a group of children in Nashville earlier this week. For Betts, who hit for the cycle in August, bikes have a special significance.

“You always remember your first bike,” Betts said, who grew up in Tennessee. The gifting took place at the Donelson-Hermitage YMCA.

“It’s amazing just to know that you’re making somebody happy in some way,” said Betts. “I just know that to see kids smiling and enjoying it makes me happy.”

Advertisement

“I’m fortunate to be where I am and [I] just definitely want to spread the blessings.”