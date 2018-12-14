Red Sox hire scout who landed Mike Trout for Angels

The Red Sox aren’t adding Mike Trout, but they are reeling in the man responsible for scouting and signing him in the 2009 draft.

The Red Sox, according to a major league source, have hired Greg Morhardt as their Canadian scout. In 2009, Morhardt spearheaded the Angels’ scouting efforts with Trout (the son of his former minor league teammate, Jeff Trout) out of Melville, N.J. Morhardt, as Buster Olney once wrote, identified Trout as having the potential to become the next Mickey Mantle. The Halos ultimately tabbed the future two-time MVP and four-time MVP runner-up with the No. 25 pick.

Morhardt spent several years as an Angels area scout and then national crosschecker before joining the Braves as a northeast area scout with crosschecking and special assignment responsibilities after the 2014 season. He replaces Adam Stern, the former Red Sox outfielder who is stepping away from scouting after five years.