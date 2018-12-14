Red Sox-Yankees to open with night game in London

First pitch will be 1:10 p.m. EST.

Alex Cora
Alex Cora smiles as he chats with some players. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
AP,
December 14, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series champion Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will open Major League Baseball’s first series in Britain with a night game and conclude the next day in the afternoon.

MLB said Friday that the June 29 game at London’s Olympic Stadium will start at 6:10 p.m. local time (1:10 p.m. EDT) and be broadcast in the United States by Fox as part of its Saturday “Game of the Week” coverage.

The following day’s game is set for 3:10 p.m. (10:10 a.m. EDT) and will be a “Sunday Morning Baseball” special event for ESPN, which also will have its regular Sunday night game at 7:10 p.m.

Boston is the home team in both games, played at the home of the Premier League club West Ham. The Red Sox are owned by the same parent company as Premier League power Liverpool.

