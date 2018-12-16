Police recovered a banner reportedly stolen by an Everett man outside Fenway Park

It’s been a rough few months for Red Sox championship items.

After the team’s 2018 AL East championship banner fell off a vehicle in Somerville and was recovered by two men, and a World Series trophy was damaged by a beer can during the victory parade, reports Sunday say a section of a banner outside Fenway depicting the 2018 World Series flag was stolen.

According to reports, Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said the piece of the banner covering a chain link fence on Ipswich Street was stolen.

Not a World Series banner, but a section of Red Sox fence wrap was stolen on Ipswich St. from Fenway Park. To the right of the door. You can see the cut zip ties and rope. Recovered by Everett Police. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/MVbWNRZlNb — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) December 16, 2018

The banner was recovered an hour later in Everett, according to Everett Police Officer Michael Russell.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

Globe Correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this story.