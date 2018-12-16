Police recovered a banner reportedly stolen by an Everett man outside Fenway Park

BOSTON, MA - 10/19/2018: Fenway Park, new Red Sox American League Champions banner up
A banner celebrating the Red Sox' 2018 American League championship hangs outside Fenway Park. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
By
11:32 AM

It’s been a rough few months for Red Sox championship items.

After the team’s 2018 AL East championship banner fell off a vehicle in Somerville and was recovered by two men, and a World Series trophy was damaged by a beer can during the victory parade, reports Sunday say a section of a banner outside Fenway depicting the 2018 World Series flag was stolen.

According to reports, Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said the piece of the banner covering a chain link fence on Ipswich Street was stolen.

The banner was recovered an hour later in Everett, according to Everett Police Officer Michael Russell.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

Globe Correspondent Lucas Phillips contributed to this story.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest sports alerts sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown drives between Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown in the first half Saturday.
Celtics
Pistons end Boston's 8-game run, beat Celtics 113-104 December 15, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gestures during the second half Saturday.
NFL
Deshaun Watson leads Texans to 29-22 comeback win over Jets December 15, 2018 | 8:06 PM
Eli Rogers is set to play his first game since he tore the ACL in his right knee in last season's playoff loss to Jacksonville.
NFL
Steelers activate WR Eli Rogers, but RB James Conner is doubtful vs. Patriots December 15, 2018 | 7:08 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Patriots-Steelers feels like a rivalry, but the numbers say otherwise December 15, 2018 | 7:00 PM
Trevor Ariza is joining the Washington Wizards.
NBA
Wizards acquire Trevor Ariza from Suns for Kelly Oubre and Austin Rivers December 15, 2018 | 2:19 PM
NFL
NFL's theme song should be 'Meet Me In The Middle' December 15, 2018 | 11:27 AM
Skiing
Gisin flown to hospital after crashing in World Cup downhill December 15, 2018 | 9:12 AM
Pittsburgh Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese, right, collides with Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 5-3 loss to the Penguins December 15, 2018 | 8:09 AM
Bruins
Bruins fall to Penguins in Pittsburgh 5-3 December 14, 2018 | 10:14 PM
Kyrie Irving dribbles against Jeremy Lin.
Celtics
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points, Celtics beat Hawks 129-108 December 14, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Red Sox-Yankees to open with night game in London December 14, 2018 | 6:29 PM
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams, right, tries to get a grip on the ball as New Orleans Pelicans guard Ian Clark (2) reaches in during the second quarter of a basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Celtics
Danny Ainge doesn't like Robert Williams's nickname. But where did it come from? December 14, 2018 | 5:32 PM
Alex Cora Ian Kinsler
Red Sox
Ian Kinsler reportedly agrees to deal with Padres December 14, 2018 | 3:42 PM
James Conner
Patriots
Steelers running back James Conner questionable against Patriots December 14, 2018 | 3:23 PM
Ramon Foster Steelers losing streak
NFL
Steelers lineman says losing streak has 'actually been good for us' December 14, 2018 | 2:52 PM
Chargers Chiefs Football
Patriots
Resetting the AFC playoff picture after the Chargers’ win over the Chiefs December 14, 2018 | 11:45 AM
Mike Trout
Red Sox
Red Sox hire scout who landed Mike Trout for Angels December 14, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Mookie Betts surprised a group of Nashville children by giving them bikes December 14, 2018 | 11:31 AM
Patriots Steelers line
Patriots
A Steelers fan made the first bet at new sportsbook ... on the Patriots December 14, 2018 | 10:09 AM
Patriots-Steelers
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Steelers game December 14, 2018 | 9:52 AM
Mike Williams
NFL
Chargers' win over the Chiefs adds intrigue to AFC playoff picture December 14, 2018 | 12:53 AM
Rob Gronkowski Sean Davis
Patriots
Ahead of showdown against the Steelers, here's what you missed from Patriots practice December 13, 2018 | 11:00 PM
University of Maine spring football scrimmage at Orono
College Sports
It’s been a heck of a ride for the Maine football team, and it’s not over yet December 13, 2018 | 10:30 PM
Dwight Evans had 2,447 hits, 385 home runs, 1,384 RBIs, and a .272 career batting average. He retired after the 1991 season and received the most votes in 1998 with 49 (10.4 percent).
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which former Red Sox player deserves to be in the Hall of Fame? December 13, 2018 | 4:25 PM
Jesse James
Patriots
What the Steelers are saying ahead of their matchup against the Patriots December 13, 2018 | 3:50 PM
Manny Ramirez Dan Duquette Red Sox
Red Sox
A new Red Sox era began with the signing of Manny Ramirez at the 2000 Winter Meetings December 13, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
Want to take a pic with the Red Sox’ World Series trophy? This Saturday’s your chance December 13, 2018 | 2:30 PM
8.3.3630022978_Sports_Patriots The four Super Bowl banners are displayed next to the covered fifth banner at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. The fifth banner will be unveiled prior to the kickoff of the game between the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
Patriots
How safe are the concessions at Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and TD Garden? December 13, 2018 | 1:52 PM
NFL
Watch Tedy Bruschi's hilarious reaction to Stephen A. Smith's mistake(s) on ESPN December 13, 2018 | 1:11 PM
Minnesota Wild's Charlie Coyle plays against the Chicago Blackhawks in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn.
Bruins
Bruins might be eyeing this Mass. native in next trade deal December 13, 2018 | 12:59 PM