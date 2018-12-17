Tim Neverett will join the LA Dodgers broadcast team

Tim Neverett is going from one renowned baseball broadcast booth to another.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday that Neverett will join their broadcast team for the 2019 season. He will call a select number of games on radio and television.

Neverett will fill in for radio voice Charley Steiner, who was granted request to cut down his schedule while agreeing to a new three-year deal. He will also substitute for Joe Davis when the Dodgers’ television play-by-play voice has national assignments.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to join such an established and talented group of radio and television broadcasters, as well as the gifted production personnel with the Dodgers,’’ said Neverett in a statement. “My family and I are thrilled to be able to be part of the Dodger family and be back in the National League. I am very much looking forward to getting started, renewing old acquaintances and making new ones.’’

The 52-year-old Neverett spent the last three seasons calling Red Sox games alongside Joe Castiglione on WEEI’s broadcasts. He said last Tuesday that he was letting his contract run out rather than return in part due to the contentious atmosphere at the station.