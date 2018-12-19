Here’s how the Red Sox are planning to improve Fenway Park’s bleachers

The improvements include a concession area at the back of the right-field seats.

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 23: A general view of the center field bleachers prior to Game One of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 23, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
A general view of the center field bleachers prior to Game 1 of the 2018 World Series. –Al Bello / Getty Images
By
December 19, 2018

Another round of improvements could soon be coming to the everchanging Fenway Park.

As part of Fenway Sports Group’s plans to build a theater behind the park, the Red Sox owners are also proposing a new concession area “connected to the back of the ballpark’s bleachers.”

In a letter Tuesday to the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the team’s executive vice president of business affairs, Jonathan Gilula, wrote that the new area “will feature concession stands, restrooms and other elements designed to enhance the fan experience in the bleachers.”

The proposed concession area would be built on part of a triangular patch of property bounded by Landsdowne and Ipswich streets behind the right-field bleachers, where FSG is proposing to build the 5,000-seat theater. The property is currently comprised of a parking lot and a building that houses function rooms and back-of-house service areas for Fenway Park.

Advertisement

Gilula wrote Tuesday that the team is also hoping to build “a new function space with sweeping views of Fenway Park suitable for large groups and private events.” The team also wants to renovate the existing building on the property so that the space could be shared between the operators of Fenway Park and the proposed “Fenway Theater.” Gilula said the space would include “a shared lobby, commissary, loading dock, [and] trash and utility areas.”

A rendering of the Fenway Theater from the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets. —Fenway Sports Group

Several other MLB baseball stadiums, such as Nationals Park, have expansive outfield concession areas behind their outfield bleacher seats, but it’s still unclear what exactly the proposed improvements at Fenway Park would look like — or how big the space would be.

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran said there weren’t any additional details to share Wednesday night, as the team remains “still very much in the early planning and approval stage with the city.” The proposed improvements would be just the latest in a long history of changes to Fenway Park’s bleachers, as Curran told The Boston Globe.

“The current bleacher footprint was created in 1934 when the seats were originally wooden slat boards (similar to a gymnasium bleacher). In 1983, the last of the wooden boards were swapped out for seats,” she said. “The current green plastic seats were installed in 2007.”

Advertisement

John Henry, the principal owner of FSG, also owns Boston Globe Media Partners, which includes Boston.com.

