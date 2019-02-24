Craig Kimbrel’s agent denies report that he will consider sitting out the season

"Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future."

Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel pitches in the ninth inning of Game Four of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. –Harry How/Getty Images
By
February 24, 2019

Major League Baseball’s frigid free agent market has left some of the league’s brightest stars without a home in late February. Manny Machado’s eye-popping deal did not spark a flood of contract offers, and Craig Kimbrel remains in the cold.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden reported Saturday that Kimbrel is prepared to stay there if his contract demands are not met.

Kimbrel, who compiled 42 saves for the Red Sox last season, is reportedly seeking a six-year deal worth more than $100 million. His agent, David Meter, told The Athletic that “any report pertaining to his not playing this season is utterly false.”

“The report is wholly inaccurate and Craig looks forward to signing a new contract in the near future,” he said.

There are no obvious suitors for the 30-year-old, though just about every team would improve with him on their roster. The Braves, Nationals, Phillies, and Twins were linked to Kimbrel this winter, but no deal has materialized.

Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski paid tribute to Kimbrel’s Hall of Fame credentials in January but noted that the team does not anticipate making a “large expenditure” for a closer for next season. Manager Alex Cora has yet to name a closer for Opening Day.

Chris Sale, who served as Boston’s closer as the Sox sealed their World Series title, noted at the start of spring training that Kimbrel is “as good as it gets.”

“He 100 percent makes any team better that he plays for, right?” Sale asked. “It’s crazy to think there really hasn’t been a whole lot of traction with him.”

