J.D. Martinez says the Players Association needs to counter the ’embarrassing’ state of free agency

"The game has to change."

J.D. Martinez
Red Sox right fielder J.D. Martinez at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
1:00 PM

Last offseason, J.D. Martinez had to wait until Feb. 26 to finalize his five-year, $110 million deal with the Red Sox. By the time his agent, Scott Boras, finished negotiating with the Boston brass, Martinez knew something had changed in Major League Baseball.

Martinez told WEEI.com that players were getting paid fairly and the sport as a whole was thriving until 2016. Since then, the free agent market has dried up, and even superstars like Manny Machado and Bryce Harper are forced to wait until well into spring training to ink contracts. Martinez said he “100 percent” thought the players this winter would suffer the same fate he did last year.

Advertisement

“They got away with it last year,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they do it again? What’s going to happen? Nothing. It’s embarrassing for baseball, it really is. It’s really embarrassing for the game.”

Martinez noted the owners claim the market is down, but the slugger said that’s because they are “trying to suppress it.” The chief of the Players Association, Tony Clark, recently hinted at collusion among franchises, noting that some free agents have received inquiries from multiple teams in a short window of time after going long stretches with no contact.

“It’s more of a race towards the bottom now than a race towards the top,” Martinez said. “You can go right now through everyone’s lineup and you already know who’s going to be in the playoffs. What’s the fun in that? We might as well just fast-forward to the end of the season.”

The 31-year-old pegged the number of teams intentionally trying to lose at 80 percent. He recognized that the players are locked into their current collective bargaining agreement for the next three seasons, but wants to ensure the Players Association has their “ducks aligned” when the sides sit down to negotiate again in 2021.

Advertisement

“We just gotta go to the drawing board,” Martinez said. “The Players Association comes, sits down with the CBA, and we gotta figure out how we’re going to counter it. The game has to change. We have to incentivize to win, not to lose.”

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Lee Stempniak and co. celebrate his overtime game winner against the Florida Panthers in 2016.
Bruins
Bruins sign NHL journeyman Stempniak to 1-year contract February 24, 2019 | 1:05 PM
Craig Kimbrel
Red Sox
Craig Kimbrel’s agent denies report that he will consider sitting out the season February 24, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Hanley Ramirez
Red Sox
Hanley Ramirez reportedly has a new home February 24, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Celtics Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Kyrie Irving says the Celtics will be fine 'because I'm here' February 24, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon
Red Sox
Former MLB all-star Jonathan Papelbon featured at ASU baseball's fundraiser February 24, 2019 | 1:05 AM
Charlie Coyle alludes a check from Oskar Sundqvist during the first period Saturday.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues February 23, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine goes up for a dunk Saturday against the Celtics.
Celtics
Zach LaVine scores career-high 42 as Chicago Bulls top Celtics, 126-116 February 23, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Rob Gronkowski Duke Syracuse
College Sports
Rob Gronkowski visits the Carrier Dome for Syracuse-Duke game February 23, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask makes a save against Ryan O'Reilly during overtime Saturday.
Bruins
St. Louis Blues outlast Bruins in shootout to earn 2-1 win February 23, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Red Sox pitcher Travis Lakins prepares to pitch as the pitching clock winds down during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Fort Myers, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23.
MLB
Slowly, baseball rolls out pitch clock in spring training February 23, 2019 | 6:09 PM
Carl Pierre, pictured here against Nevada, hit a game-winning shot for the Minutemen Saturday against St. Joseph's.
College Sports
Carl Pierre's late heroics lead UMass past Saint Joseph's, 80-79 February 23, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Patriots
How Roger Goodell could discipline Robert Kraft February 23, 2019 | 3:10 PM
Ky Bowman is the ACC's third-leading scorer.
College Sports
Boston College drops road game to Clemson, 76-66 February 23, 2019 | 2:14 PM
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Patriots
Robert Kraft, who helped build Patriots into dynasty, finds himself at center of scandal February 22, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Robert Kraft, Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty is first Patriots player to weigh in on Robert Kraft’s charges February 22, 2019 | 7:13 PM
Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Celtics
NBA says refs missed 3 calls on final play of Celtics-Bucks game February 22, 2019 | 7:05 PM
Tedy Bruschi Robert Kraft
Patriots
What Tedy Bruschi said about Robert Kraft getting charged February 22, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Patriots Bill Belichick Super Bowl
Patriots
Patriots pick up four compensatory draft picks February 22, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. Trump shake Robert Krafts hand. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
Watch Donald Trump's response to the charges against Robert Kraft February 22, 2019 | 4:13 PM
Patriots
Video: Police announce Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution February 22, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Read Robert Kraft's statement after getting charged with soliciting prostitution February 22, 2019 | 12:43 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager
Red Sox
Alex Cora pays tribute to the Globe’s Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 12:32 PM
Robert Kraft
Patriots
Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida February 22, 2019 | 12:10 PM
Kyrie Irving vs. Bucks
Celtics
The Celtics' final play against the Bucks wasn't originally meant for Kyrie Irving February 22, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Inside the NBA
Media
Charles Barkley's roast of Jussie Smollett goes viral February 22, 2019 | 10:19 AM
Youth Football
Parenting
Two Massachusetts lawmakers want to ban youth tackle football February 22, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Nick Cafardo Boston Globe Baseball Writer
Media
How fellow sportswriters are remembering Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 8:35 AM
Nick Cafardo on NESN
Red Sox
Watch NESN’s tribute to Nick Cafardo February 22, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty
Patriots
Devin McCourty shares an update on his plans for 2019 February 22, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Questionable ending as Bucks seal season series against Celtics February 21, 2019 | 11:03 PM