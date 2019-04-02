Morning sports update: Pedro Martinez shared his thoughts on the Red Sox starting rotation

The Red Sox lost to the Athletics on Monday night, 7-0. Boston fell to 1-4 to start the 2019 season.

The Celtics held off the Heat in what’s likely Dwyane Wade’s final visit to TD Garden as a player, 110-105.

And the other notable news from Monday was Tom Brady’s decision not only to join Twitter, but unleash an April Fools’ Day joke as his first tweet.

Pedro Martinez’s take on the Red Sox: Former Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez is never shy about his current opinions on Major League teams. The MLB Network analyst, who also holds a role with the Red Sox as a special assistant, had a message for Red Sox Nation: Relax.

I’m not worried or concerned about the @RedSox starting pitchers. They might not be performing to the best of their capacity but they’ll come around. This is just the beginning. Relax. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 2, 2019

Martinez also commented on the other news coming from Boston, which was the contract extension of shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Xander Bogaert’s extension is great for the @RedSox Homegrown kid, perfect fit in Boston, powerful shortstop, his friends are right there in the team, class act, handles the media well, smart… I’m so happy for him — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) April 2, 2019

Martinez has had success with his Red Sox predictions before. Last October, he correctly foresaw that David Price would have a good outing in the American League Championship Series against the Astros. Price threw six shutout innings in Game 5, helping to launch the Red Sox back into the World Series.

Trivia: Which three current members of the Celtics played in the Final Four of at least one NCAA Tournament during their college careers? (Answer at the bottom).

Hint: The most recent example was in the 2017 tournament.

More from Boston.com:

Is Alex Cora panicking? “No, not really,” said Cora in response to the question of whether he’s concerned with the slow start to the Red Sox season. “It’s five games. You go through stretches like this. It sucks that it’s early in the season. But, yeah, we have to pick it up. We want to play better. We know that.” [The Boston Globe]

Signing Xander Boagaerts to a new contract was right: Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy weighed in on the new six year, $120 million extension the Red Sox handed to shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

“I love this move,” Shaughnessy wrote.

“Ambassador Bogaerts will join Johnny Pesky, Rico Petrocelli, Rick Burleson, and Nomar Garciaparra as Red Sox shortstop royalty.” [The Boston Globe]

This is reportedly the deal the Patriots have worked out with defensive end Michael Bennett:

Sources: the Patriots and DE Michael Bennett have agreed to a reworked two-year deal with a base value of $16.75M, including a $4M signing bonus. Bennett gets guaranteed money and more upside, while the move creates $700K in cap space for the team in 2019. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2019

Tom Brady continues to be busy on Twitter:

looks like you skipped leg day recently though… pic.twitter.com/dOGPP7J4yf — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Think Augusta will let us live tweet a round? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

On this day: In 1990, UNLV annihilated Duke in the men’s basketball National Championship, 103-73.

Daily highlight: This frantic sequence from Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward ended with a satisfying dunk.

Trivia answers: Al Horford, Gordon Hayward, and PJ Dozier.