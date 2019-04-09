Morning sports update: Lou Merloni thinks it’s ‘stupid’ the Red Sox will also honor the Patriots at the home opener

"Sorry, it's stupid."

The Patriots at Fenway Park in 2017 after another Super Bowl win.
The Patriots at Fenway Park in 2017 after another Super Bowl win. –Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
By
9:27 AM

The University of Virginia won the men’s NCAA basketball national championship on Monday night, defeating Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77.

Also, the Red Sox prepare for the team’s home opener on Tuesday afternoon against the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m., while the team will also get their 2018 World Series rings during a pregame ceremony.

Is there an issue with honoring the Patriots and Red Sox together? While many Boston fans are excited for the prospect of the Red Sox welcoming the Patriots at today’s home opener to honor both teams for winning championships, one Boston radio host isn’t as enthused.

Advertisement

Lou Merloni, a host on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” expressed his disapproval of the move during Monday’s show.

“I would contact [the Patriots] and say, ‘We would like to honor the Super Bowl victory. You tell me what’s better, Saturday or Sunday? Which day do you want to do? Saturday’s game or Sunday’s game? But we won the World Series, and Opening Day is a ring ceremony and we’re going to put our banner up there,'” said Merloni. “‘That is for us.'”

Merloni, who was a Red Sox infielder from 1998-2003, continued with his point.

“Are the Patriots going to honor the Red Sox at their Opening Day?” he asked.

“You won the World Series, your banner’s going up, you’re getting rings. That’s it. End of story, end of story” exclaimed Merloni from a Red Sox standpoint. “No Patriots. Sorry, it’s stupid.”

As expected, there’s some disagreement over the double-ceremony.

Trivia: Virginia won the NCAA Tournament on Monday night, a year after falling in a shocking upset in the first round. What men’s NCAA basketball team was the last to win the national championship one year after losing in the opening round of the tournament? (Answer at the bottom).

Advertisement

Hint: One player on that team was on the roster for both the first round exit and the subsequent national championship (though he never started a game for them). He later transferred to another school, from which he was drafted by – and still plays for – the Celtics.

More from Boston.com:

The national championship wasn’t just a defensive slugfest: The start of the game was slow (the first shot was an airball), but instead of defense dominating the entirety of the Texas Tech-Virginia national championship, some much-needed offense shined through. The result was a dramatic final game of the season. [The Boston Globe]

Buy Tickets

UMBC basketball, after shocking Virginia in the first ever 16-seed upset last year, tipped its cap to this year’s champion:

Jake DeBrusk reflected on his playoff debut: A year ago, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk was making his playoff debut against the Maple Leafs. It proved successful, as the Bruins won and DeBrusk totaled seven points in seven games (including five goals). Before Boston prepares for another series against Toronto, the 22-year-old revisited his initial playoff experience. [Boston Sports Journal]

Players the Patriots could draft: Along with the Giants, the Patriots have the most picks of any team in the 2019 NFL draft (with 12). New England could certainly use some reinforcements, but who might Bill Belichick take? Here are eight possibilities, including a few Saban-Alabama players [Patriots Wire]

Fenway Park looks ready to go:

Not all of the Steelers/former Steelers are fighting: After a very public and ugly social media fallout between former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (now with the Raiders) and his ex-teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, another former Steeler tweeted his own interaction. Le’Veon Bell, who left Pittsburgh in the offseason, shared a message he received from former teammate James Conner, who is his replacement as the Steelers’ running back.

Advertisement

On this day: In 1912, the Red Sox played their first ever game at Fenway Park. The opponent was not another Major League team, but instead Harvard baseball.

“More than 3000 dyed-in-the-wool fans sat out in Boston’s new baseball park yesterday afternoon, all shivering with the cold, while snow flurries flew everywhere about, to watch the Boston Red Sox player their annual game with the Harvard Varsity nine,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Melville E. Webb Jr.

The Red Sox won, 2-0, though Webb noted of Harvard that the “Crimson [were] none too easy.” The opening season of Fenway Park witnessed one of the best Red Sox teams of all-time, as the 105-game winners went on to defeat the Giants in the World Series.

Daily highlight: What else could it be today?

Trivia answer: 2015 Duke (Semi Ojeleye)

TOPICS: Red Sox Patriots College Sports Basketball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Chris Sale Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Live blog: Craig Kimbrel will not attend the Red Sox ring ceremony April 9, 2019 | 10:06 AM
Cuba Major League Baseball Trump Administration
MLB
Trump ends Obama-era deal between MLB and Cuban Baseball Federation April 9, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
‘Last year was Disney World. This year is real baseball' April 9, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Brandon Carlo NHL Boston Bruins
Bruins
How Brandon Carlo is treating his long-awaited postseason debut April 9, 2019 | 7:45 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
Your guide to what's new at Fenway in 2019 April 9, 2019 | 6:51 AM
Rafael Devers Alex Cora
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Just 11 games into the season, the 2019 Red Sox need a fresh start from their fresh start April 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
NCAA Tournament
Cavs get their title, 85-77 in OT over Texas Tech April 8, 2019 | 11:56 PM
Al Horford (left) and Kyrie Irving (center) missed Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Celtics
7 Celtics listed as 'out' for regular-season finale April 8, 2019 | 10:15 PM
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis ties record by going hitless in 46 straight at-bats April 8, 2019 | 8:16 PM
David Backes
Bruins
Bruins notebook: David Backes may be odd man out in Game 1 April 8, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Kelly Catlin, a three-time world champion track cyclist, seemed destined to be a star on the American team at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Olympics
Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin seemed destined for glory. Why did she kill herself? April 8, 2019 | 6:00 PM
College Sports
A college gymnast broke both her legs attempting a blind landing April 8, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Roger Goodell Patriots NFL Super Bowl
Sports News
Boston.com voters named Roger Goodell as the biggest sports villain April 8, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Marcus Smart Celtics NBA
Celtics
Did we overrate the Celtics' talent from the beginning? April 8, 2019 | 2:58 PM
05/11/2016 BOSTON Boston Police Commissioner William Evans (cq) trains for the Maine Coast Marathon by running along William J Day Blvd. in Boston at 4:40am. This will be his 50th marathon. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Marathon
‘It’s the best marathon in the world’: William Evans on running his 21st Boston Marathon April 8, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Chris Davis Baltimore Orioles MLB
MLB
Orioles' Chris Davis can't get a hit and is on the verge of dubious MLB history April 8, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Bailey Davis NFL Cheerleader Lawsuit
NFL
The cheerleader who blew the whistle on the NFL soldiers on April 8, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Tom Brady Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Tom Brady posted a message of support for Ryan Shazier April 8, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Adam Popp USA 2018 Invictus Games
Marathon
Boston will be the first major marathon to add a competitive Para Athletic Division April 8, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Fenway Park Red Sox 2018 Opening Day
Red Sox
Here are the details for the Red Sox' World Series ring ceremony April 8, 2019 | 9:33 AM
Yasiel Puig Reds Pirates Brawl MLB
MLB
Video: Yasiel Puig, Reds take on Pirates in a bench-clearing brawl April 8, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Texas Tech NCAA Basketball
NCAA Tournament
5 things to know for the NCAA men's championship game Monday April 8, 2019 | 8:01 AM
Brad Marchand
Bruins
NHL playoff primer: Bruins, Maple Leafs meet again April 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
D'Angelo Russell
NBA
NBA playoff matchups close to being set April 8, 2019 | 2:24 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2018, photo, Marko Cheseto, a college All-American who lost both feet to frostbite after being stranded outside in an Alaskan blizzard in 2011, competes in the Skinny Raven Half Marathon during the Anchorage RunFest in Anchorage, Alaska. After making his marathon debut in New York in 2018, Cheseto will run in the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2019, with the goal of competing in the race's new Para Athlete division in 2020. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)/Anchorage Daily News via AP, File)
Marathon
Boston Marathon to add para athlete divisions in 2020 April 8, 2019 | 2:04 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Celtics lock up No. 4 seed, will face Pacers in first round April 7, 2019 | 11:30 PM
Baylor NCAA championship
NCAA Tournament
Baylor holds off Notre Dame 82-81 for women's NCAA title April 7, 2019 | 10:44 PM
Terrence Ross, Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Magic rally past Celtics, earn 1st playoff berth in 7 years April 7, 2019 | 10:04 PM
Mitch Moreland Red Sox
Red Sox
Awful opening trip ends with a win for the Red Sox April 7, 2019 | 7:13 PM
NHL
Being Tom Wilson: Inside the life of hockey's most hated man April 7, 2019 | 6:56 PM