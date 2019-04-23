Chris Sale still lacking as Red Sox drop doubleheader opener to Detroit

The erstwhile Sox ace lasted only five innings before the Tigers beat Boston's bullpen.

Chris Sale, Red Sox, Tigers
Pitching coach Dana LeVangie (left) walks back to the dugout after a conference on the mound with Chris Sale (center) during the fifth inning on Wednesday afternoon. –AP Photo
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
April 23, 2019

Chris Sale remained winless after five starts but managed not to take a loss for the first time this year, allowing two runs over five innings as the Red Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers 7-4 in a doubleheader opener Tuesday.

Sale struck out a season-high 10, walked two and gave up five hits, lowering his ERA from 8.50 to 7.43. The 30-year-old, who signed a $160 million, six-year contract late in spring training, had never gone his first five starts in a big league season without a victory. He won his first nine starts with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Josh Harrison hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth off Colten Brewer (0-2) and scored two pitches later on a single by Grayson Greiner. Matthew Boyd (2-1) combined with three relievers on a five-hitter. Boston, starting a 10-game homestand after a three-game sweep at Tampa Bay, dropped to 9-14.

Advertisement

Ronny Rodriguez had three hits, including a home run, and Greiner also homered for the Tigers. Xander. Bogaerts homered twice for Boston, doubling his season total.

Boyd allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings.

Mookie Betts had a two-run single in the third, but Rodriguez hit an RBI double in the fourth, Greiner homered in the fifth and Rodriguez homered in the sixth for a 3-2 lead. Bogaerts’ first homer tied the score in the bottom half.

Miguel Cabrera added an RBI single in the ninth against Bobby Poyner. Bogaerts homered against Drew VerHagen in the bottom half.

Earlier Tuesday, Nathan Eovaldi had surgery to remove a loose body in his right elbow and is expected to miss about six weeks. Eovaldi had similar surgery on March 30 last year while with Tampa Bay and made his season debut May 30.

“I don’t want to give a timetable, but I think everybody knows around what it’s going to take,” manager Alex Cora said. “He should be fine when he comes back and ready to roll.”

Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 3.43 ERA) faces Hector Velazquez (0-1, 2.84) in a matchup of right-handers in the night game.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read Beth Havlicek's statement on the passing of her husband April 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Herm Edwards
Patriots
ASU coach Herm Edwards says Patriots draft pick N'Keal Harry is 'similar to Dez Bryant' April 26, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlie McAvoy Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'We couldn't handle the tempo of the game' April 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Parenting
Chad Finn: Patriots’ choice of N’Keal Harry was as surprising as it was satisfying April 26, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
3 significant NFL Draft-day trades in Patriots history April 26, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Ranking all the key players in the Celtics-Bucks series April 26, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Brad Marchand chirped ex-Bruin Riley Nash April 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Daniel Jones New York reaction
NFL
New York reacts to the Giants' 'big mistake' in the NFL draft April 26, 2019 | 11:58 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
What N'Keal Harry said about joining the Patriots April 26, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Super Bowl
Patriots
Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say April 26, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said to N'Keal Harry in their draft day phone call April 26, 2019 | 9:18 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins dives as he shoots the puck in the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Bruins
Upset-rich first round makes Bruins new Stanley Cup favorites April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Red Auerbach John Havlicek Celtics
Celtics
How the NBA community reacted to John Havlicek's death April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Kyler Murray Roger Goodell NFL Draft
NFL
'You can't have enough good depth': Cardinals leave Round 1 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray April 26, 2019 | 8:06 AM
NFL Draft Kyler Murray Roger Goodell
NFL
NFL teams load up for trench battles in Round 1 of the NFL Draft April 26, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Michael Chavis, Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia was a subtle hero of the Detroit series, and that's a great sign. April 26, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Charlie Coyle celebrates the Game 1 overtime winner with his teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Blue Jackets April 26, 2019 | 6:46 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 1:57 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots added youth to receiving group with N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
What the Blue Jackets had to say after their OT loss to the Bruins April 26, 2019 | 12:30 AM
John Havlicek in a 1973 game against the Buffalo Braves.
Celtics
John Havlicek, Boston Celtics great, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 10:45 PM
Bruins Charlie Coyle Danton Heinen
Bruins
Video: All the goals from the Bruins' Game 1 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:31 PM
NFL Draft Chris Lindstrom
NFL
Atlanta Falcons select Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick April 25, 2019 | 10:29 PM
Charlie Coyle, Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins
Charlie Coyle scores 2, leads Bruins to 3-2 OT win over Columbus April 25, 2019 | 10:25 PM
John Hicks, Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Michael Chavis homers as Red Sox beat Tigers, 7-3 April 25, 2019 | 10:18 PM
Royals Yankees Baseball
MLB
Clint Frazier becomes 15th Yankee to go on injured list April 25, 2019 | 10:10 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read the Celtics' statement on the passing of John Havlicek April 25, 2019 | 10:07 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Where John Havlicek’s numbers rank in Celtics history April 25, 2019 | 9:26 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
John Havlicek, one of the greatest Celtics ever, dies at 79 April 25, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs NFL
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill accused of punching son in new audio recording April 25, 2019 | 8:31 PM