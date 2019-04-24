Big-swinging Michael Chavis obliterated his first MLB home run

The rookie's eighth-inning moon shot went an estimated 441 feet.

Michael Chavis, Red Sox
Michael Chavis hits a solo homer, the first of his career, during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on Tuesday. –AP Photo
By
April 24, 2019

Michael Chavis didn’t make Red Sox fans wait long to see his power potential, cracking a 109-mph, 400-foot double on Saturday night at Tropicana Field that he made no secret he enjoyed. After an 0-for-4 on Sunday, he made his first appearance at Fenway Park as part of Tuesday’s largely ugly doubleheader sweep by the Detroit Tigers.

He did, however, offer one memorable moment for anyone who stuck out a long day at Fenway Park or flipped over after the Bruins finished off Toronto.

The 23-year-old righty led off the eighth inning at 2 for 12 in his MLB career, then obliterated a 2-2 changeup from Victor Alcantara completely over the Green Monster and into the Lansdowne Street night. MLB estimated the home run at 441 feet.

Advertisement

That’s easily the longest home run at Fenway Park by a Red Sox player this year, topping Xander Bogaerts’s three-run shot on April 14 measured at 418 feet, though less than the 450-foot blast Baltimore’s Renato Nunez hit off Tyler Thornburg two days prior.

And according to the Globe’s Pete Abraham, the souvenir ended up with its rightful owner.

There were more firsts in Tuesday’s nightcap. A pair of pitching prospects made their major-league debuts, as Alex Cora turned to both Darwinzon Hernandez and Travis Lakins in relief. Hernandez, the organization’s top pitching prospect who impressed mightily in spring training, was made the 26th man for the second game and allowed four hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings, fanning four. After allowing two leadoff singles and getting a pop out to begin the seventh, he gave way to Lakins, who took Bobby Poyner’s place before the game and threw the final 2 2/3 innings.

Lakins cleaned up the mess in the seventh, fanning Jeimer Candelario to begin his career, and threw a clean eighth — he caught a break when Brandon Dixon tried to advance to second on a two-out single — but allowed three hits (including two doubles) and a run in the ninth.

Advertisement

The momentum gained with the sweep of the Rays was tempered by 7-4 and 4-2 losses to a forgettable Tigers team, but it will still be a day of baseball to remember in some respects.

TOPICS: Red Sox
