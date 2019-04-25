Morning sports update: Eduardo Rodriguez credited Dustin Pedroia for teaching him a new pitch

The Red Sox opened up the offense on Wednesday night in an 11-4 win over the Tigers at Fenway Park. J.D. Martinez had three hits and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six innings, only allowing one run.

Also on Wednesday, the Revolution lost at Gillette Stadium to the Montreal Impact, 3-0. Revs coach Brad Friedel took much of the blame.

"You have to give credit to Remi(Garde) and his players, especially in the first half they outworked us, and again, I'll take the blame for that" – #NERevs head coach Brad Friedel pic.twitter.com/IcaNzbde4u — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) April 25, 2019

Dustin Pedroia, pitching coach: Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez made a startling admission on Wednesday after striking out seven in his six-inning start against the Tigers. His new breaking ball was learned from an unlikely source: Dustin Pedroia.

“It’s funny,” Rodriguez told reporters. “Because four days ago, I was talking with Pedey in the dugout and he told me, ‘Hey, do you want to throw a really good breaking ball?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, I’ve been battling to throw a breaking ball since I got here in the big leagues, since I was in the minor leagues.’ He told me throw the ball like this and hold it like that, and two days ago I started throwing it with my knee over there, and it’s funny, because the first time I threw that kind of breaking ball was today and it was working.”

Rodriguez threw his new pitch 16 times during his 90-pitch performance against Detroit.

“He just told me that he was throwing that when he was in school,” said Rodriguez. “He just told me how to throw it and I’ve got to say thank you to him.”

Pedroia remains on the Injured List, where he landed last week after experiencing what the team called “left knee irritation.”

Trivia: The Patriots have selected first overall in the draft four times since the 1970 merger. Who are the two most recent? (Check the bottom of the article to find the answer).

Hint: Both played in Patriots Super Bowl losses, though they never played together.

The best player in the country is at Boston College: Sam Apuzzo has already shattered the Boston College women’s lacrosse record books. A year ago, her tally of 88 goals and 129 points set a new standard. Now, with BC ranked No. 1 in the country and still undefeated, Apuzzo and her teammates are in pursuit of perfection. [The Boston Globe]

Chris Paul could probably work in public relations:

Capela on the Warriors: "Yeah, that's what I want. I want to face them." CP3: "Look at you. You can't wait to tweet that." 😂 pic.twitter.com/12EgvSxO0u — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2019

A former Patriots first round pick could come back to New England:

Adam Schefter on @MutCallahan: I wouldn’t be surprised if Ben Watson unretires and ends up in New England. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) April 25, 2019

News that Vlad Guerrero Jr. is getting called up Friday led to a tweet from Vlad Sr.

My son! The country that saw you as a child will now see you turn into a big one. Working hard everything can be done. I’m proud of you! Love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJyLBVKWoR — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 25, 2019

On this day: In 1946, the Red Sox entered a game against the Yankees with a solid 6-3 start to the season. Almost all of the team was settling back in to baseball after returning from military service in World War II. More than 30,000 turned out at Fenway Park to see Boston slug their way to a 12-5 win. Infielder Eddie Pellagrini fell a single short of the cycle.

What made the win notable was what came afterward. From that day until May 11, the Red Sox didn’t lose again. A 15-game winning streak catapulted Boston to a 21-3 record. Joe Cronin’s team took over first place in the American League and never relinquished it (ultimately falling in seven games to the Cardinals in the World Series). During the span, Ted Williams hit .442 with a .788 slugging percentage.

Daily highlight: The play started with Mike Trout making a tremendous catch look supremely easy in a Wednesday night game against the Yankees.

TROUT DOING TROUT THINGS 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/A8MkSDHOcV — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) April 25, 2019

Then, after Trout threw the ball back, Yankee infielder Tyler Wade got caught by a hidden ball trick and was tagged out after momentarily lifting his foot off the bag at second base.

Wade got his revenge later in the game, helping the Yankees rally for a 6-5 win.

Trivia answer: Irving Fryar (1984) and Drew Bledsoe (1993)