Morning sports update: Eduardo Rodriguez credited Dustin Pedroia for teaching him a new pitch

"It's funny, because the first time I threw that kind of breaking ball was today and it was working."

Eduardo Rodriguez
Eduardo Rodriguez pitching against the Tigers on Wednesday night at Fenway Park. –Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
April 25, 2019

The Red Sox opened up the offense on Wednesday night in an 11-4 win over the Tigers at Fenway Park. J.D. Martinez had three hits and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six innings, only allowing one run.

Also on Wednesday, the Revolution lost at Gillette Stadium to the Montreal Impact, 3-0. Revs coach Brad Friedel took much of the blame.

Dustin Pedroia, pitching coach: Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez made a startling admission on Wednesday after striking out seven in his six-inning start against the Tigers. His new breaking ball was learned from an unlikely source: Dustin Pedroia.

“It’s funny,” Rodriguez told reporters. “Because four days ago, I was talking with Pedey in the dugout and he told me, ‘Hey, do you want to throw a really good breaking ball?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, I’ve been battling to throw a breaking ball since I got here in the big leagues, since I was in the minor leagues.’ He told me throw the ball like this and hold it like that, and two days ago I started throwing it with my knee over there, and it’s funny, because the first time I threw that kind of breaking ball was today and it was working.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez threw his new pitch 16 times during his 90-pitch performance against Detroit.

“He just told me that he was throwing that when he was in school,” said Rodriguez. “He just told me how to throw it and I’ve got to say thank you to him.”

Pedroia remains on the Injured List, where he landed last week after experiencing what the team called “left knee irritation.

Trivia: The Patriots have selected first overall in the draft four times since the 1970 merger. Who are the two most recent? (Check the bottom of the article to find the answer).

Hint: Both played in Patriots Super Bowl losses, though they never played together.

More from Boston.com:

The best player in the country is at Boston College: Sam Apuzzo has already shattered the Boston College women’s lacrosse record books. A year ago, her tally of 88 goals and 129 points set a new standard. Now, with BC ranked No. 1 in the country and still undefeated, Apuzzo and her teammates are in pursuit of perfection. [The Boston Globe]

Chris Paul could probably work in public relations:

A former Patriots first round pick could come back to New England:

News that Vlad Guerrero Jr. is getting called up Friday led to a tweet from Vlad Sr.

Advertisement

On this day: In 1946, the Red Sox entered a game against the Yankees with a solid 6-3 start to the season. Almost all of the team was settling back in to baseball after returning from military service in World War II. More than 30,000 turned out at Fenway Park to see Boston slug their way to a 12-5 win. Infielder Eddie Pellagrini fell a single short of the cycle.

What made the win notable was what came afterward. From that day until May 11, the Red Sox didn’t lose again. A 15-game winning streak catapulted Boston to a 21-3 record. Joe Cronin’s team took over first place in the American League and never relinquished it (ultimately falling in seven games to the Cardinals in the World Series). During the span, Ted Williams hit .442 with a .788 slugging percentage.

Buy Tickets

Daily highlight: The play started with Mike Trout making a tremendous catch look supremely easy in a Wednesday night game against the Yankees.

Then, after Trout threw the ball back, Yankee infielder Tyler Wade got caught by a hidden ball trick and was tagged out after momentarily lifting his foot off the bag at second base.

Wade got his revenge later in the game, helping the Yankees rally for a 6-5 win.

Trivia answer: Irving Fryar (1984) and Drew Bledsoe (1993)

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
NFL
NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs April 27, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams April 27, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Damien Harris
Patriots
Here’s what you should know about Patriots pick Damien Harris April 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
pats screenshot wwino
Patriots
Patriots grab CB, edge rusher, make multiple trades on Day 2 April 26, 2019 | 11:44 PM
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debuts with 9th inning double that set up Jays' 4-2 win over A's April 26, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Josh Rosen
NFL
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Cardinals April 26, 2019 | 9:44 PM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
Patriots trade up in second round to get CB Joejuan Williams April 26, 2019 | 8:21 PM
Rays Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox, Rays washed out in series opener April 26, 2019 | 6:41 PM
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. received a heartwarming tribute from Hall of Fame father ahead of his MLB debut April 26, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will not play in Game 1 Sunday April 26, 2019 | 6:00 PM
John Havlicek
Celtics
Read Beth Havlicek's statement on the passing of her husband April 26, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Herm Edwards
Patriots
ASU coach Herm Edwards says Patriots draft pick N'Keal Harry is 'similar to Dez Bryant' April 26, 2019 | 4:44 PM
Charlie McAvoy Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'We couldn't handle the tempo of the game' April 26, 2019 | 3:36 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Parenting
Patriots’ choice of N’Keal Harry was as surprising as it was satisfying April 26, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Rob Gronkowski Julian Edelman
Patriots
3 significant NFL Draft-day trades in Patriots history April 26, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Celtics Bucks Basketball
Celtics
Ranking all the key players in the Celtics-Bucks series April 26, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Brad Marchand chirped ex-Bruin Riley Nash April 26, 2019 | 1:30 PM
Daniel Jones New York reaction
NFL
New York reacts to the Giants' 'big mistake' in the NFL draft April 26, 2019 | 11:58 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots NFL Draft
Patriots
What N'Keal Harry said about joining the Patriots April 26, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Robert Kraft Patriots Super Bowl
Patriots
Bob Kraft flashed his Super Bowl ring when Fla. police stopped him leaving spa, prosecutors say April 26, 2019 | 9:19 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick said to N'Keal Harry in their draft day phone call April 26, 2019 | 9:18 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins dives as he shoots the puck in the first period of a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
Bruins
Upset-rich first round makes Bruins new Stanley Cup favorites April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Red Auerbach John Havlicek Celtics
Celtics
How the NBA community reacted to John Havlicek's death April 26, 2019 | 8:41 AM
Kyler Murray Roger Goodell NFL Draft
NFL
'You can't have enough good depth': Cardinals leave Round 1 with Josh Rosen and Kyler Murray April 26, 2019 | 8:06 AM
NFL Draft Kyler Murray Roger Goodell
NFL
NFL teams load up for trench battles in Round 1 of the NFL Draft April 26, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Michael Chavis, Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia was a subtle hero of the Detroit series, and that's a great sign. April 26, 2019 | 6:56 AM
Charlie Coyle celebrates the Game 1 overtime winner with his teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 win over the Blue Jackets April 26, 2019 | 6:46 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 1:57 AM
N'Keal Harry
Patriots
The Patriots added youth to receiving group with N'Keal Harry April 26, 2019 | 12:31 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
What the Blue Jackets had to say after their OT loss to the Bruins April 26, 2019 | 12:30 AM