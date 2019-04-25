Michael Chavis homers as Red Sox beat Tigers, 7-3

Chavis hit his second homer in five big league games.

John Hicks, Michael Chavis
Boston Red Sox's Michael Chavis, right, celebrate his two-run home run in front of Detroit Tigers' John Hicks during the second inning. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
DOUG ALDEN
AP,
April 25, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a two-run homer, Rick Porcello got his first win of the season and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 Thursday night.

Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts had two doubles apiece for Boston, and Rafael Devers hit a two-run double as the Red Sox had a season-high seven extra-base hits.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer for the Tigers, who swept a doubleheader Tuesday but left their only visit to Boston this season with a four-game split.

Porcello (1-3) struck out five and allowed three runs, six hits and two walks in six innings. It was the fifth start of the season for the 2016 AL Cy Young Award winner, who missed out on a victory in his last start because of a blown save.

Jordan Zimmermann (0-4) allowed five runs and five hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out two.

Chavis hit his second homer in five big league games in the second inning.

Detroit got to Porcello in the third with three runs, two of them on Castellanos’ first homer of the season on a liner just inside Pesky Pole to put the Tigers up 3-2.

The lead was short-lived. J.D. Martinez hit an RBI single to tie it, and Devers drove in two with a double. Boston tacked on two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Benintendi and Betts with two outs against reliever Buck Farmer, who replaced Zimmermann.

Benintendi doubled again in the sixth, driving in Sandy León after he doubled to the right-field corner with on out. It was the sixth double of the game for the Red Sox, who had 22 hits while winning the final two games of the series.

Trainer’s room

Tigers: INF Jordy Mercer (right quadriceps strain) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday night with Class A Lakeland. … RHP Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, was promoted to Double-A Erie after going 2-0 with Lakeland, allowing just one earned run in 26 innings.

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee irritation) continued to take batting practice and some fielding. Pedroia, who has played in six games, went on the 10-day injured list April 18. … LHP Brian Johnson (left elbow inflammation) could do some throwing in the bullpen this weekend, manager Alex Cora said.

Up next

Tigers: LHP Daniel Norris (1-0, 2.70 ERA) starts against LHP Carlos Rodon (3-2, 2.89) in the opener of a three-game series at the White Sox.

Red Sox: Boston hasn’t decided on a starter for Friday’s series opener against the Rays. RHP Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.38) is up for Tampa Bay.



