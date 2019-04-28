Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2

Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
4:29 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Sale remained winless in six starts this season, giving up Daniel Robertson’s two-run homer in the first inning and Yandy Diaz’s two-run triple in the second as the Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 Sunday.

Sale (0-5) gave up four runs — two earned — four hits and three walks in seven innings with eight strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 7.43 to 6.30. After signing a $160 million, six-year contract in spring training, the 30-year-old left-hander is off to the worst start of his big league career.

Tyler Glasnow (5-0) gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in all six starts this season.

After getting swept in Florida by the Red Sox in a three-game series last weekend, the AL East-leading Rays won both games in the rain-shortened series at Fenway Park. Tampa Bay improved to a major league-best 18-9 and has won eight of nine series this year.

Boston slugger J.D. Martinez missed his second straight game with back spasms.

Sale’s second pitch of the game was a slider that was about 2 feet wide, then he missed badly inside with another slider before Diaz hit a changeup to the base of the Green Monster for a double. After striking out the next hitter, Robertson hit Sale’s first pitch — a 91 mph fastball — into the seats above the Green Monster.

Diaz tripled over center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s leaping try, driving in two runs that were unearned because third baseman Rafael Devers booted Willie Adames’ potential inning-ending double-play grounder for his eighth error, second in the majors behind 10 by Seattle infielder Tim Beckham.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Hunter Wood was reinstated from the family medical emergency list and RHP Austin Pruitt was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said 2B Dustin Pedroia (10-day IL, left knee irritation) will most likely start a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland Thursday. … INF Eduardo Núñez (IL, mid-back strain) is slated to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket Monday.

HIS TURN

Diego Castillo worked the ninth for his third save. Five relievers have saves for the Rays this season.

SWEEP SUCCESS

The Rays hadn’t swept a series of two games or more in Fenway Park since a two-game set in September 2012.

HAPPY NEWS

At the end of the eighth, the Red Sox showed highlights of the Celtics’ Game 1 victory over Milwaukee in the NBA playoffs, playing the song from the Bee Gees “You Should Be Dancing” or better known as “Gino” in the background to Boston fans. It’s played after Celtics wins at TD Garden.

UP NEXT

Rays: Manager Kevin Cash has not announced a starter for Monday’s opener of a four-game series in Kansas City.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.88 ERA) looks to build off his best start Monday in the opener of a three-game series at home versus Oakland. He gave up only one run and two hits over six innings Wednesday.

