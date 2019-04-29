Another befuddling Red Sox series not about the loss so much as the less

Great teams become more than the sum of their talent. The 2019 Red Sox are markedly the opposite.

Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning.
Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn't bring in Yandy Diaz's RBI triple during the second inning on Sunday, after a Rafael Devers error extended the inning. –Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe
By
7:49 AM

COMMENTARY

You’re probably aware that the New York Yankees have 13 players on their injured list, among them expected lynchpins Aaron Judge, Luis Severino, and Giancarlo Stanton. That list might be 14 or 15 before it’s 12: On Sunday, Gio Urshela (batting .351/.415/.509 at third) took a pitch off his wrist and DJ LeMahieu (.310 with nine doubles and 15 RBI) came out with a stiff knee — he’d fouled a ball off it Friday.

“It’s like we have a new face in our locker room every day,” Luke Voit told reporters on a boisterous Sunday in San Francisco. “It’s fun, man, because no one thinks we should be winning these games and everyone on our club, before the game and after the game, is cheering for each other and happy. Our confidence is through the roof.”

Advertisement

They are boisterous because the Yankees are 12-3 since April 12, best in the majors. The Red Sox, after 2-1 and 5-2 losses to Tampa Bay this weekend, are 11-17 period.

One series win in nine tries. Under .500 at home and about to welcome Oakland, which slapped them about during that opening road trip. These Red Sox are not lost, necessarily, but they are something just as bad.

They are less. Less than the sum of their parts. Less than even the lowest reasonable expectation of what they should be. Less, despite their willowwisp starter with the 0-5 record and the $145 million extension no one seemed terribly troubled about proclaiming he’s seeing the same preparation from them as a year ago.

“I keep saying the same things over and over, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Chris Sale said on a somber Sunday in the Fenway Park clubhouse, his seven innings of four-hit, eight-strikeout baseball not enough for multiple reasons. “Nobody wants to hear that. Love to be sitting up here talking about wins and all that, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I’m grinding. I’m trying to find a way.

Advertisement

“You got to find a way to win.”

In Arizona (16-13), they lost a marathon game on Sunday, but they fought to the end, scoring two in the 15th inning after giving up three. In Minnesota (16-9), they got six games with the Orioles early and won them all. In St. Louis (17-10), to cap a 7-2 homestand, Paul DeJong crowed “we can find ways to win anywhere” and point to examples.

In Boston, Alex Cora sees “flashes” and notes “I honestly feel like we’re not that far.”

Truth be told, I see them too. You probably do as well. I also see pieces of the 2018 team in all those early season surprises. Things that team, things — just as an example — every great Patriots team did that were about more than talent or luck or even anything quantifiable. They won when they were supposed to, and they won when they weren’t.

Buy Tickets

Some teams have it. The 2013 Red Sox certainly did. The 2018 Washington Nationals, who were just about everybody‘s pick and simply never came together, certainly didn’t.

“You play 162 games. It’s a marathon, and it shows you who you are,” Nats GM Mike Rizzo said after an 82-80 season. “We’ve earned the record that we have.”

That’s where these Red Sox are the most troubling. Because you can’t underestimate them. You can’t think they’re going to linger under .500 for several more weeks. There’s no logical reason to, especially not with the starting pitchers allowing three earned runs or fewer in 14 of 15 games.

And yet, Jackie Bradley Jr. can’t bring in Yandy Diaz’s shot to the garage door in center on Sunday, which is what makes Rafael Devers’s latest error sting and turns a 2-0 hole to 4-0. Offensively, 13 straight at-bats with runners in scoring position without a hit. It’s having the sixth-best OPS in the American League with runners in scoring position rather than the first of a year ago. It’s being 13th in the AL when there’s a runner on third and less than two outs in 2019 versus second in 2018.

Advertisement

Why? Maybe it’s some grand character flaw, some weakness that sprouted after all the success of a year ago. Maybe it’s nothing more than small sample size or poor execution in the moment.

It’ll change over the long haul if it’s the latter.

Probably. Unless it doesn’t.

The offense is disjointed on a good day. Bradley Jr., Eduardo Nunez, and Steve Pearce are among the worst bats in the majors — the World Series MVP is 4 for 39 with 17 strikeouts, his swing-and-miss rate nearly double a year ago. Mitch Moreland has been the most pleasant surprise, and he’s not even 10 percent better than league average given his sub-.300 on-base.

The Red Sox still have four legitimate offensive threats in J.D. Martinez (provided this back issue is nothing), Xander Bogaerts (.208 with RISP vs. .342 a year ago), Andrew Benintendi, and Mookie Betts (merely very good as opposed to superhuman). They’re still regularly dominated, with listless showings like Sunday’s hardly unique.

“Sometimes you don’t even understand,” Bogaerts told reporters. “Trying to find answers, but it’s so weird … It just hasn’t all clicked yet. I think we have to continue to get better, real quick.”

It’s probably too simple to just point at Michael Chavis, the youngest and hungriest player on the roster, and see his success as proof of what everyone else is lacking. After all, he is just 6 for 24 with an overeager error in the ninth on Sunday, albeit with those 6 hits averaging about 400 feet per.

Yet these kinds of seasons have flipped on less. His passion and energy can only boost a room facing a simple-sounding task that’s undone plenty of potential contenders.

Just keep working. The results will come.

I mean, they have to, don’t they? Right?

That’s the hard part. We know it’s a marathon. We know they have the pedigree. We know they’re so, so much better than this.

That doesn’t always equal wins. It certainly hasn’t as we ready to flip the calendar.

TOPICS: Red Sox Commentary
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics Bucks NBA Basketball
Celtics
Celtics' 'Giannis Rules' defense flummoxes Antetokounmpo April 29, 2019 | 7:49 AM
Al Horford
Celtics
What the Bucks had to say after getting shellacked by the Celtics April 28, 2019 | 6:28 PM
Chris Sale on the mound as Tampa Bay's Daniel Robertson rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run.
Red Sox
Sale drops to 0-5 as Rays beat Red Sox 5-2 April 28, 2019 | 4:29 PM
Kyrie Irving shoots past Milwaukee' Ersan Ilyasova during the second half.
Celtics
Irving, Horford lead Celtics past Bucks 112-90 in opener April 28, 2019 | 3:48 PM
Bruce Cassidy
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy explained why he has 'a bit of a problem' with how certain officials treat Brad Marchand April 28, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, in Boston. The Bucks won 120-107. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
How the Celtics fared against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this season April 28, 2019 | 2:13 PM
World
Big Ben runner has bad time at end of London Marathon April 28, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich April 28, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Columbus Blue Jackets v Boston Bruins - Game Two
Bruins
'Obviously it’s on me:' What Patrice Bergeron had to say about his costly penalty in OT April 28, 2019 | 8:47 AM
Springfield MA 9/7/18 Celtics Danny Ainge in the audience at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony at the Springfield Symphony Hall (photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: reporter:
Celtics
'He invited me to dinner, invited me to lunch, invited me to play golf, and just gave great advice and counsel' April 28, 2019 | 8:12 AM
Patrice Bergeron attempts to notch the game-winner in overtime.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 2 double-overtime loss April 28, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Julian Edelman and Tom Brady have returned for another season.
Patriots
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are back to making touchdowns April 28, 2019 | 7:28 AM
John Havlicek
Celtics
The sound of John Havlicek’s steal still reverberates April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 27: Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 27, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron silent in double-OT loss to Blue Jackets April 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene shoots the game-wining goal past Tuukka Rask.
Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets beat Bruins 3-2 in 2 OT, tie series 1-1 April 28, 2019 | 12:28 AM
Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City celebrates with Kelyn Rowe after scoring during the second half of the game against the New England Revolution at Children's Mercy Park.
Soccer
Revolution squander 3-1 lead in 4-4 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City April 27, 2019 | 11:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, left, watches as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard moves the ball during the first half of Game 1 on Saturday.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard scores 45 points, Raptors top 76ers 108-95 in Game 1 April 27, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Boston Celtics legend John Havlicek, who died this past week, is honored with a moment of silence prior to Game 2 of a second-round playoff series between the Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
Bruins honor John Havlicek with moment of applause April 27, 2019 | 9:04 PM
David Price pitches in the second inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Tampa Bay Rays despite solid start from David Price April 27, 2019 | 7:53 PM
Xavier Ubosi Patriots undrafted free agent
Patriots
Here's the Patriots' list of undrafted free agents April 27, 2019 | 7:51 PM
Arkansas offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.
NFL
5 things to know about Patriots draft pick Hjalte Froholdt April 27, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots draft
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham April 27, 2019 | 5:21 PM
J.D. Martinez, pictured here in a game against the Seattle Mariners, missed Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays due to back spasms.
Red Sox
Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez scratched with back spasms April 27, 2019 | 3:14 PM
NFL
NFL aerial circus makes for 2nd round of DBs, WRs April 27, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
3 things to know about new Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams April 27, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Damien Harris
Patriots
Here’s what you should know about Patriots pick Damien Harris April 27, 2019 | 12:00 AM
pats screenshot wwino
Patriots
Patriots grab CB, edge rusher, make multiple trades on Day 2 April 26, 2019 | 11:44 PM
MLB
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. debuts with 9th inning double that set up Jays' 4-2 win over A's April 26, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Josh Rosen
NFL
Dolphins acquire quarterback Josh Rosen in deal with Cardinals April 26, 2019 | 9:44 PM
Joejuan Williams
Patriots
Patriots trade up in second round to get CB Joejuan Williams April 26, 2019 | 8:21 PM