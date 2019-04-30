The Red Sox offense woke up minutes after Stephen King tweeted about the team’s struggles

A spooky coincidence?

Stephen King Red Sox
Stephen King at Fenway Park in 2012. –Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
1:28 PM

The Red Sox rally on Monday night was, in a sense, stranger than fiction.

After falling behind 4-0 to the Athletics, it looked like another verse of a familiar song for Boston baseball in 2019. The slow start to the team’s World Series defense has left many fans feeling discouraged.

Stephen King, a longtime Red Sox fan (whose email correspondence once formed half of a book on the team’s 2004 championship), weighed in on the continued reversal of fortune experienced by the current Boston team.

Luckily for King and other Red Sox fans watching the game, the Boston lineup was already preparing a vigorous response. After Oakland starter Frankie Montas walked Christian Vasquez with one out, back-to-back errors left the bases loaded.

Base hits from Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez made it 4-2. And less than five minutes after King’s tweet, Xander Bogaerts completed the comeback with a game-tying RBI double to deep center.

With the Red Sox offense shining through, Boston never looked back in a 9-4 win.

