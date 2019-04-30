The Red Sox offense woke up minutes after Stephen King tweeted about the team’s struggles

The Red Sox rally on Monday night was, in a sense, stranger than fiction.

After falling behind 4-0 to the Athletics, it looked like another verse of a familiar song for Boston baseball in 2019. The slow start to the team’s World Series defense has left many fans feeling discouraged.

Stephen King, a longtime Red Sox fan (whose email correspondence once formed half of a book on the team’s 2004 championship), weighed in on the continued reversal of fortune experienced by the current Boston team.

I miss the Red Sox. I wish they were playing this year. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 30, 2019

Luckily for King and other Red Sox fans watching the game, the Boston lineup was already preparing a vigorous response. After Oakland starter Frankie Montas walked Christian Vasquez with one out, back-to-back errors left the bases loaded.

Base hits from Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez made it 4-2. And less than five minutes after King’s tweet, Xander Bogaerts completed the comeback with a game-tying RBI double to deep center.

Get 'em on, get 'em over, get 'em in. pic.twitter.com/y8NgWIhJjX — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 30, 2019

With the Red Sox offense shining through, Boston never looked back in a 9-4 win.