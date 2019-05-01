‘You can’t be losing and playing Fortnite:’ The Red Sox reportedly banned the video game from the clubhouse

"Maybe if we were doing a little better maybe we would be doing it."

Fenway Park
Fans quickly stream out of Fenway Park after a Red Sox rally fell short on April 24. –Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
By
May 1, 2019

No Fortnite victory dances in the outfield, no Fortnite in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox, who made headlines for their fondness for the video game last season, have removed it from the clubhouse. Multiple players told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that the team decided the time spent playing the game in the clubhouse had reached the point where it was “becoming counterproductive to putting their best foot forward on the field.”

“I haven’t seen it this year,” Nathan Eovaldi told Bradford. “Usually everybody had it set up in their lockers. But I haven’t seen it.”

In November, David Price used a livestream of the video game to tell Eovaldi he “better be re-signing.” Eovaldi signed a four-year deal with Boston the following week. The pair played Fortnite throughout the Red Sox’ run to the World Series last season, even though the game was blamed for Price’s carpal tunnel injury earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Price and Eovaldi were far from the only ones playing Fortnite in the clubhouse last season. This year, it’s back to cards and crossword puzzles.

“I think there is a time and place for that, too,” Eovaldi said of the video game. “Maybe if we were doing a little better maybe we would be doing it, but you can’t be losing and playing Fortnite in the clubhouse.

“I think everybody, in general, understands that rule. When I came over here last year I was surprised because when I was with the Rays you didn’t do that. When I came over here we’re in first-place, everybody is having a good time and getting the job done. Now we have other things we have to focus on and tend to.”

The Blue Jays and Texas Rangers also have rules governing Fortnite. Perhaps the Red Sox (14-17), will bring the Battle Royale back to the clubhouse if they return to their winning ways.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched May 1, 2019 | 6:57 PM
Tom Brady Martellus Bennett Patriots
Patriots
'A crazy thing I saw:' Martellus Bennett recalled Tom Brady responding to a Bill Belichick callout May 1, 2019 | 6:43 PM
People involved in the deal to bring the Pawtucket Red Sox to Worcester hold a rendering of the new Polar Park stadium, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 in Worcester, Mass. After a three-year search for a new home, the Pawtucket Red Sox are leaving Rhode Island for central Massachusetts. Team officials signed a deal Friday that aims to move the organization to Worcester, marking a major victory for city officials who spent a year trying to attract the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. (Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP)
Local
The PawSox have trademarked 3 potential Worcester nicknames May 1, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady throws passes to other Bruins during a UCLA workout May 1, 2019 | 5:23 PM
Mitch Moreland, Christian Vazquez
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland, Christian Vazquez homer as Boston sweeps Oakland 7-3 May 1, 2019 | 4:07 PM
Damien Harris Patriots
Patriots
4 things to know about new Patriots running back Damien Harris May 1, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks NBA
Celtics
A more decisive Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks roll over the Celtics in Game 2 May 1, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Michael Chavis Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
3 bright spots of the Red Sox' season so far May 1, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Caster Semenya South Africa Olympics
Olympics
Court rules Olympic runner Caster Semenya must use hormone-suppressing drugs to compete May 1, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Celtics Bucks NBA Playoffs Kyrie Irving
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Bucks' dominant Game 2 win over the Celtics May 1, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Brad Marchand Bruins NHL Blue Jackets
Bruins
Brad Marchand reportedly won't be punished by the NHL for punching Scott Harrington May 1, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Kyrie Irving against the Bucks in Game 1.
Celtics
A former Boston College standout thinks Kyrie Irving could sign with the Nets May 1, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Boston Bruins 1930s Art Ross
Bruins
Why is Boston's hockey team called the Bruins? May 1, 2019 | 9:53 AM
John Havlicek Celtics NBA
Celtics
How to watch John Havlicek's final interview May 1, 2019 | 9:31 AM
MLB
Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia reaches 3,000 strikeouts May 1, 2019 | 8:25 AM
2018 New York City Marathon
Marathon
How world-famous marathons are reducing their environmental footprint May 1, 2019 | 8:19 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
Celtics star Jaylen Brown stirs debate on race May 1, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 3 loss to the Blue Jackets May 1, 2019 | 6:55 AM
Khris Middleton
Celtics
A regular thorn in the Celtics' side, Khris Middleton does it again in Game 2 May 1, 2019 | 12:05 AM
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during the first half.
Celtics
Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Celtics 123-102 in Game 2 April 30, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Rick Porcello follows through on a pitch in the sixth inning.
Red Sox
Porcello pitches 8 shutout innings, Red Sox beat A's 5-1 April 30, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs Game 3
Bruins
Video: The Bruins could not overcome a 2-goal deficit in Game 3 April 30, 2019 | 10:08 PM
ESPN The Magazine will cease publication as a print product in September.
Media
ESPN The Magazine to end print operation in September April 30, 2019 | 4:12 PM
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox
Former Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill penned a tribute to his son Brooks April 30, 2019 | 3:51 PM
Celtics Bucks Kyrie Irving NBA Playoffs
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Will the Celtics win Game 2 against the Bucks? April 30, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox Manager MLB
Red Sox
Alex Cora has not yet decided if he will visit the White House April 30, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Stephen King Red Sox
Red Sox
The Red Sox offense woke up minutes after a Stephen King tweet April 30, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Yodny Cajuste NFL Patriots
Patriots
3 things to know about Patriots third-round pick Yodny Cajuste April 30, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Fenway Park Bowl Game Football
College Sports
Fenway Park will reportedly begin hosting a bowl game in 2020 April 30, 2019 | 11:36 AM
N'Keal Harry Patriots Josh Gordon
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi thinks Josh Gordon helped sway Bill Belichick to do something in the draft he's never done April 30, 2019 | 10:45 AM