‘You can’t be losing and playing Fortnite:’ The Red Sox reportedly banned the video game from the clubhouse

No Fortnite victory dances in the outfield, no Fortnite in the clubhouse.

The Red Sox, who made headlines for their fondness for the video game last season, have removed it from the clubhouse. Multiple players told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that the team decided the time spent playing the game in the clubhouse had reached the point where it was “becoming counterproductive to putting their best foot forward on the field.”

“I haven’t seen it this year,” Nathan Eovaldi told Bradford. “Usually everybody had it set up in their lockers. But I haven’t seen it.”

In November, David Price used a livestream of the video game to tell Eovaldi he “better be re-signing.” Eovaldi signed a four-year deal with Boston the following week. The pair played Fortnite throughout the Red Sox’ run to the World Series last season, even though the game was blamed for Price’s carpal tunnel injury earlier in the year.

Price and Eovaldi were far from the only ones playing Fortnite in the clubhouse last season. This year, it’s back to cards and crossword puzzles.

“I think there is a time and place for that, too,” Eovaldi said of the video game. “Maybe if we were doing a little better maybe we would be doing it, but you can’t be losing and playing Fortnite in the clubhouse.

“I think everybody, in general, understands that rule. When I came over here last year I was surprised because when I was with the Rays you didn’t do that. When I came over here we’re in first-place, everybody is having a good time and getting the job done. Now we have other things we have to focus on and tend to.”

The Blue Jays and Texas Rangers also have rules governing Fortnite. Perhaps the Red Sox (14-17), will bring the Battle Royale back to the clubhouse if they return to their winning ways.