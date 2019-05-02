Morning sports update: Will Middlebrooks has some advice for Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis

The Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Athletics on Wednesday, winning 7-3. Boston is now 14-17, 5.5 games out of first place.

The Bruins resume their playoff series against the Blue Jackets with Game 4 tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Columbus. The Blue Jackets hold a 2-1 series lead.

Will Middlebrooks’s advice to Michael Chavis: In 2019, Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis has had an immediate impact. Since being called up, the 23-year-old infielder is 11-35 at the plate with three home runs.

In 2012, another Red Sox rookie hit the ground running: Will Middlebrooks. The now-retired third baseman had a similarly hot start to his Major League career, batting .316 with six home runs in his first month.

Advertisement

What advice might Middlebrooks have for Chavis? WEEI’s Rob Bradford recently interviewed Middlebrooks. Here’s what he had to say to Chavis:

Don’t take one thing for granted. Not a single thing. Because when it’s gone it’s gone. Love and enjoy your teammates. You’re surrounded by some of the best players in the world and guess what, you’re one of them kid! Believe in your abilities day in and day out and never, ever let off the gas. Play this game like you know someone is coming for your job and today could be the last time you ever put on a big league uniform. Oh, and one more thing. When you step out on the field at Fenway take a look around. Smell it. Listen to it. Look at it. The history of players that have stood exactly where you are standing is second to none. You’ll never experience a better place to play baseball. No better fans, no better city, definitely no better place to be. So truly be in the moment.

Trivia: On this day 10 years ago, the Celtics beat the Bulls in Game 7 of a back-and-forth first round playoff series. Despite losing, the Bulls leading scorer totaled 33 points. Who was he? (Check the bottom of this article for the answer).

Hint: He won a National Championship in college and was born in London, England.

More from Boston.com:

This year’s bullpen diamond in the rough: A year ago, it was Ryan Brasier: The journeyman bullpen contributor who turned out to be a quality addition. A month into the new season, it seems like the Red Sox have already discovered the 2019 version of Brasier, and he’s a 30-year-old rookie. [The Boston Globe]

What N’Keal Harry’s best catch says about him as a player: The Patriots’ first-round pick made one of the best catches in college football last season in a game against USC. Beyond the highlight, it’s a play that bodes well for his chances of being a success in New England. [Patriots Wire]

The Red Sox bullpen is in midseason form:

Is Texas Roadhouse a steak house? That was a spirited debate among Red Sox relievers this morning — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 1, 2019

The satisfying sound of home runs:

Advertisement

The Patriots are making room at Gillette Stadium:

Making room for 6. pic.twitter.com/DMNspxtZED — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) May 1, 2019

On this day: In 2016, thanks to Tottenham drawing with Chelsea, Leicester City were officially crowned Premier League champions in what remains the biggest season-long upset in the history of English soccer. Given the nature of the Premier League (without a salary cap), Leicester were given preseason title odds of 5000-1.

It was a staggering achievement that will likely never occur again for a team of that financial capacity. Leicester left back Christian Fuchs got a video of the moment the players knew:

Daily highlight: Lionel Messi curled in one of the best free-kick goals likely to be seen in 2019 against Liverpool in Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal.

We are not worthy 🙇‍♂️ Messi scores his 600th for Barcelona and it's a beauty 🙌 pic.twitter.com/utF9yNgASV — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 1, 2019

Buy Tickets







Trivia answer: Ben Gordon