Morning sports update: The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse

The Bruins scored two goals in the first and third periods to overcome the Blue Jackets in Game 4 of their playoff series on Thursday night, winning 4-1. The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 in Boston on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.

The Celtics are at TD Garden tonight (8 p.m.) to face the Bucks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series is currently tied, 1-1.

And the Red Sox surrendered a three-run walk-off home run to the White Sox on Thursday, falling 6-4.

The Red Sox apparently haven’t actually banned Fortnite: A report emerged earlier this week about the Red Sox not playing Fortnite in the team’s clubhouse this season. This differed significantly from 2018, when the game was played extensively (even through the World Series run).

Advertisement

On Thursday, David Price — one of the main Fortnite players — clarified that there isn’t a ban on the game in the clubhouse this year.

From David Price: “There is no ban on Fortnite. That’s not true.” Further explained it was a fad and they don’t play as much. But some guys do on occasion. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 2, 2019

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also noted that there’s no restriction, and that players are allowed the freedom to do what they want as long as they’re ready to play.

Alex Cora, asked about Fortnite kerfuffle, said there is no ban and that nobody is playing it less because of team’s sloppy start. Player police their own down-time activities.

All he asks is that they be ready to play when the game starts. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) May 2, 2019

Trivia: Red Sox players have totaled 15 or more triples in a single season 22 times in team history, but only one player has done it in the last 50 years (he did it in back-to-back seasons). Who was that player? (Check the bottom of this article for the answer.)

Hint: He was a first-round pick of the Red Sox, and won American League MVP in one of his 15-triple seasons.

More from Boston.com:

Worth a read: Mike Gorman has been the voice of the Celtics for 38 years. That much fans know. Recently, The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach explored some previously unknown chapters of Gorman’s life, including a Naval tragedy that he still lives with. [The Boston Globe]

Midfielder Samantha Mewis of Weymouth made the U.S. World Cup roster:

David Price, a study in two pitches:

David Price, 86mph Cutter (called strike) and 81mph Changeup (swinging strike), Individual pitches + Overlay/Slow. pic.twitter.com/E6lU7D5RcO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 3, 2019

Very important tweet:

On this day: In 1991, the Bruins defeated the Penguins 5-4 in overtime to win Game 2 of a conference finals matchup. In the game, Pittsburgh defenseman Ulf Samuelsson checked Bruins star Cam Neely in the knee, sending him to the bench with what appeared to be a temporary injury.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Neely (and Bruins fans), Samuelsson wasn’t done. In Game 6, he hit Neely again in his right leg. While doctors would later say that Neely’s lasting injury — which cut short his Hall of Fame career — was not specifically because of Samuelsson, the effect that the physicality had on the series was a negative factor for Boston.

Bruins coach Mike Milbury “called in a whole new fleet of destroyers” after Game 2 in an attempt to confront Pittsburgh’s perceived strategy. It backfired, and Boston lost four straight to crash out of the playoffs.

Daily highlight: David Pastrnak took a hit, but got right back up to score the Bruins’ opening goal on Thursday night.

Buy Tickets







Trivia answer: Jim Rice