Chris Sale sparkles to earn first win, Red Sox top White Sox 6-1

Sale struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings.

Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Chris Sale delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. –Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By
MATT CARLSON
AP,
1:00 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Sale returned to where he began his major league career — and to some fundamentals that have made the left-hander one of baseball’s premier pitchers.

Sale snapped out of his early season funk to earn his first win with an impressive performance against his former team, tossing six scoreless innings of three-hit ball in the Boston Red Sox’s 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Friday night.

Sale (1-5) entered with a 6.30 ERA through six starts, but was dominant against Chicago in striking out a season-high 10. The lefty retired seven of the first eight White Sox batters and didn’t allow a hit until Yoan Moncada lined a sharp single with two outs in the fourth.

Advertisement

“Just kind of got back to some old things I used to do and made me successful, and changed a couple of things,” Sale said. “Just pitching stuff. More just kind of being in the zone (with) quality pitches. Just kind of executing in certain counts.

“It was nice to feel like I’m back on track and actually help this team win a ballgame.”

Manager Alex Cora said Sale’s body language had been improving.

“His command looked very good,” Cora said. “He was able to use the inside part of the plate against righties. Kept them off-balance with his slider. For him to come here and pitch this way was good.”

Rafael Devers launched a three-run homer deep to center off Reynaldo Lopez in the first inning. Michael Chavis added two-run shot to the top of the left-field stands in the sixth as Boston won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Sale walked one and hit two batters as he improved to 2-1 against Chicago, who dealt the seven-time All-Star to Boston in December 2016 for four prospects, including Moncada. Jose Rondon and James McCann each had a double off Sale, but didn’t advance.

Rondon, an infielder, pitched a scoreless ninth for Chicago despite giving up two singles as Chicago lost for the second time in its last seven. McCann drove in Chicago’s run in the eighth with a single off Colten Brewer, the second of three Boston relievers.

Advertisement

Rondon said through a translator that manager Rick Renteria told him to be ready for a mop-up outing.

“It was fun and definitely something I’ll have to do again,” Rondon said.

Lopez (2-4) allowed six runs and eight hits through five-plus innings. In his previous start, the right-hander yielded only an unearned run and struck out a career-high 14 in six innings.

Lopez said mistakes on the homers doomed him.

“At this level, when you make a mistake, you’re going to pay for it,” he said through an interpreter. “I paid for it tonight.”

Lopez retired the first two Red Sox hitters before J.D. Martinez bounced a ground-rule double over the right-center wall and Xander Bogaerts reached on a sharp infield single. Devers then ripped Lopez’s first pitch, a belt-high fastball, 430 feet to center for his first homer and a 3-0 Boston lead.

Buy Tickets

Chavis’ homer, his fourth, with no outs in the sixth, traveled 459 feet off a slider from Lopez to make it 5-0. Jose Ruiz walked Mookie Betts with the bases loaded to force in another run.

Sale’s figures

Sale left Friday after throwing 104 pitches and 70 strikes. In his six previous starts, he allowed four or more runs four times.

Trainer’s room

Boston: CF Jackie Bradley Jr. got the day off and Tzu-Wei Lin started in his place. Lin hooked his left foot awkwardly on the second-base bag in the second when he was caught stealing and left the game with left knee sprain. Cora said Lin will go on the IL and be sent to Boston. . Andrew Benintendi moved from left field to center and Steve Pearce took over in left. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee irritation) wasn’t scheduled to start at Double-A Portland after beginning a rehab assignment there Thursday and going 0 for 3.

Advertisement

White Sox: Top pitching prospect and RHP Michael Kopech, who underwent Tommy John surgery last September, was in Chicago for medical exams. The 22-year-old righty said doctors told him he was “42%” through his rehab. Kopech, who’s expected to be ready for spring training in 2020, said he has stretched his long-toss program to 120 feet and thrown off flat ground. Bullpen sessions will be next. … Manager Rick Renteria said OF Jon Jay (hip) has ramped up rehab activities, but there’s no timetable for his return.

Up next

Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 6.16) faces White Sox LHP Manny Bañuelos (2-0, 2.70) on Saturday night. The Red Sox have supported Rodriguez with 32 runs in his past four starts and won them all, but the lefty has victories in just two. Bañuelos will make his third start for Chicago. He pitched 5 2/3 innings against Baltimore on Monday to earn his first win as a starter since July 2015 while with Atlanta.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Local boy Pat Connaughton felt at home in Bucks' Game 3 win May 4, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Back in his old home, Chris Sale performs like his old self May 4, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 32 as Bucks beat Celtics 123-116 in Game 3 May 3, 2019 | 11:03 PM
Justin Williams, Justin Faulk, Josh Bailey
NHL
Hurricanes sweep Islanders, advance to Eastern Conference finals May 3, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Bucks Celtics Basketball
Celtics
John Havlicek honored in first game at Garden since his death May 3, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after Chicago White Sox's James McCann hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Sox
'We all see it. Just come clean and say it.' May 3, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
“I’m like, ‘This can’t be.'" May 3, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I worry they run straight to their cellphones after the game' May 3, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Patriots
'I'm good, coach, how are you?' May 3, 2019 | 12:10 PM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse May 3, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
NHL
Adam Fox leaves Harvard, signs with New York Rangers May 3, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'Take a bow, Tuukka Rask' May 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs
Horse Racing
Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will ride Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Tyreek Hill Chiefs
NFL
Lawyer for Chiefs' Tyreek Hill disputes child abuse claims in letter to NFL May 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
'I acknowledge that I gotta be better overall' May 3, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Chicago White Sox MLB
Red Sox
Red Sox implode in the ninth inning to allow Chicago a 6-4 walk-off win May 3, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Chad Finn: For the Red Sox, it was yet another step backward May 3, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins NHL
Bruins
'It's only a matter of time before these guys score' May 3, 2019 | 7:22 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs Patrice Bergeron
Bruins
Video: Patrice Bergeron scored two goals in Bruins' 4-1 Game 4 win May 2, 2019 | 10:40 PM
Media
Channel 5 sports mainstay Mike Lynch to retire from anchoring May 2, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Jill Ellis US Women's Soccer World Cup
Soccer
U.S. Soccer names roster for Women's World Cup title defense May 2, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Olympic Rings
Olympics
The road to Olympic three-on-three basketball will wind through Boston May 2, 2019 | 2:01 PM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Mass. native Pat Connaughton addressed his wild first pitch before the Brewers game May 2, 2019 | 12:55 PM
Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge speaks with members of the media during NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Canton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Celtics
Danny Ainge suffered a 'mild heart attack' in Milwaukee, expected to make full recovery May 2, 2019 | 12:12 PM
Alex Ovechkin Stanley Cup NHL
Bruins
Narrator of ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ knows what he’s talking about May 2, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Tiger Woods Masters Golf
Golf
Tiger Woods plans to visit Trump next week in the White House May 2, 2019 | 11:59 AM
Shannon Szabados Canada Women's Hockey
Sports News
Women’s hockey stars announce boycott in demand for 1 league May 2, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Mitch Moreland, Christian Vazquez
Red Sox
The early season Red Sox roller coaster is back on the upslope May 2, 2019 | 11:27 AM
Michael Chavis, Red Sox
Red Sox
Will Middlebrooks has some advice for Red Sox rookie Michael Chavis May 2, 2019 | 10:14 AM