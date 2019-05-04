Here’s how the Red Sox registered 10 consecutive hits in the 3rd inning Saturday

They all came with two outs, and Boston turned a 1-0 deficit into a 9-1 lead.

Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. –Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo
By
May 4, 2019

Through 2 2/3 innings Saturday, not a single Red Sox batter had reached base.

By the end of the third inning, the Red Sox had nine runs after registering 10 consecutive hits. An 11th batter walked, and Boston turned a 1-0 deficit into a commanding 9-1 lead.

“We had more excitement in that inning than all year,” NESN announcer Dennis Eckersley said. “For one inning, you can’t match this. It’s unmatchable.”

The crazy part, however, is that it’s not an all-time record. In fact, just last year, the Red Sox pieced together 12 hits in an inning against the Florida Marlins. Their record for overall hits in an inning, according to NESN’s broadcast, is 14 in 1953 against the Detroit Tigers. They also ended up one shy of the major league record of 11 straight hits, set by the Colorado Rockets in 2010.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Christian Vazquez and Andrew Benintendi started the action with singles to center and both trotted home on a double from Mookie Betts that ricocheted off the left-field wall.

J.D. Martinez plated Betts with a double to left-center, then Xander Bogaerts and Michael Chavis homered back-to-back. Rafael Devers doubled to right, Steve Pearce drove him in with a single, and Eduardo Nuñez crushed a home run to left-center.

Vazquez singled again, then Benintendi walked before Betts finally flied out to right. Remarkably, all 10 hits came against the same pitcher, Manny Banuelos, who had a 2.70 ERA before this outing. His ERA is now 5.96.

Carson Fulmer came on to face Benintendi and retire Betts, but he didn’t have much more luck the next inning, as the Red Sox scored five more to extend the margin to 14-1.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Kevin O'Connor's family appreciated the support from Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart supported a sportswriter's father who's battling cancer May 4, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Andy Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships.
Celtics
Andy Jick, longtime P.A. announcer for Celtics, BC, dead at 66 May 4, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ May 4, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Kentucky Derby Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he's won May 4, 2019 | 5:41 PM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
The good, the bad, and the ugly of David Pastrnak's series May 4, 2019 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton taps New York Islanders center Brock Nelson on the head in the handshake line after Game 4.
NHL
An Islanders player trolled the Hurricanes goalie. Dougie Hamilton didn't forget. May 4, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' disappointing Game 3 loss to the Bucks May 4, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
'He had one pair of shoes that he had to share with his brothers. And now he’s a millionaire. It’s crazy.' May 4, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BC
Bruins
Video: Bruce Cassidy gave the Bruins an expletive-filled locker room speech May 4, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Tzu-Wei Lin
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tzu-Wei Lin on injured list, reinstate Eduardo Nunez May 4, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'It’s getting ridiculous at this point' May 4, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball
NBA
Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win over Denver in quadruple-overtime May 4, 2019 | 3:53 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Sale sparkles to earn first win, Red Sox top White Sox 6-1 May 4, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Local boy Pat Connaughton felt at home in Bucks' Game 3 win May 4, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Back in his old home, Chris Sale performs like his old self May 4, 2019 | 12:00 AM
NBA
Suns hire 76ers assistant Monty Williams as head coach May 3, 2019 | 11:44 PM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 32 as Bucks beat Celtics 123-116 in Game 3 May 3, 2019 | 11:03 PM
Justin Williams, Justin Faulk, Josh Bailey
NHL
Hurricanes sweep Islanders, advance to Eastern Conference finals May 3, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Bucks Celtics Basketball
Celtics
John Havlicek honored in first game at Garden since his death May 3, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after Chicago White Sox's James McCann hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Sox
David Price and Jon Lester believe MLB is juicing baseballs May 3, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What the Patriots draft picks said about the call from Bill Belichick May 3, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I worry they run straight to their cellphones after the game' May 3, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Patriots
'I'm good, coach, how are you?' May 3, 2019 | 12:10 PM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse May 3, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
NHL
Adam Fox leaves Harvard, signs with New York Rangers May 3, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'Take a bow, Tuukka Rask' May 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM
Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs
Horse Racing
Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will ride Cutting Humor in the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:23 AM
Tyreek Hill Chiefs
NFL
Lawyer for Chiefs' Tyreek Hill disputes child abuse claims in letter to NFL May 3, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics NBA
Celtics
'I acknowledge that I gotta be better overall' May 3, 2019 | 8:22 AM