Red Sox gets 10 straight hits in 9-run 3rd, rout White Sox 15-2

All of the Boston starters except Christian Vázquez had at least one RBI.

Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning Saturday.
Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning Saturday. –Nam Y. Huh / AP Photo
By
MATT CARLSON
AP,
May 4, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) — The Boston Red Sox strung together 10 straight hits against White Sox left-hander Manny Bañuelos, ending one hit shy of the major league record during a nine-run third inning in a 15-2 rout of Chicago on Saturday night.

Bañuelos (2-1) retired his first eight batters before Christian Vázquez opened Boston’s two-out rally with a single. Xander Bogaerts, Michael Chavis and Eduardo Núñez each homered, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez had RBI doubles, and Vázquez capped the streak with another single before White Sox manager Rick Renteria pulled Bañuelos with a 9-1 deficit.

Advertisement

Carson Fulmer replaced Bañuelos and interrupted the hit parade by walking Andrew Benintendi. Betts flew out to right to end the inning after 14 batters.

The Colorado Rockies had a major league-record 11 straight hits during a 17-2 win over the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field on July 30, 2010.

Chavis added another solo shot in the fifth for his first multihomer game and finished with four hits and three RBIs. Vázquez also had four hits and Benintendi had three as the Red Sox rolled to their fifth win in their last six games.

All of the Red Sox starters except Vázquez had at least one RBI.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) worked six innings and scattered six hits. Jose Abreu’s RBI single accounted for the only run against the lefty, who fanned six.

Abreu added a solo shot off Tyler Thornburg in the eighth. In his last 13 games, the White Sox slugger his batting .426 with four homers and 22 RBIs.

The Red Sox added five more runs in the fourth off Fulmer, on three hits, two walks and two errors. Benintendi capped that rally with an RBI double.

RABID RUN SUPPORT

The Red Sox have scored 47 runs in Rodriguez’s past five starts and won them all.

FLYING FAN

Advertisement

A male fan in his 20s hopped into the outfield in the top of the fifth. He ran toward the infield from center field smiling with his arms extended before being tackled by four security guards.

WAIVER CLAIM

The Red Sox claimed 1B Joey Curletta off waivers from Seattle on Saturday and assigned him to Double-A Portland.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Núñez returned after a rehab assignment (mid-back sprain) with Triple-A Pawtucket and started at second base. … INF Tzu-Wei Lin was placed on the 10-day IL with a left knee sprain. Lin got hurt when he hooked his left foot awkwardly on second base Friday as he was caught stealing. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee irritation) went 3 for 4 on Saturday with Double-A Portland as he continued his rehab assignment.

Buy Tickets

White Sox: Renteria had no update on LHP Carlos Rodón (left elbow inflammation), who was placed on 10-day IL on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Boston RHP Rick Porcello (2-3, 5.52) will face Chicago RHP Dylan Covey (0-1, 6.75) in the finale of the four-game series. Porcello has won his last two starts, allowing three runs and striking out 13 over 14 innings. Covey will make his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on April 29.

TOPICS: Red Sox MLB Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots center David Andrews chugs a can of beer as he helps wave the Bruins flag before the start of the game.
Bruins
Watch Bruins fan banner captain David Andrews chug a beer May 4, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak beats Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the third period Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
David Pastrnak's late goal lifts Bruins past Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 May 4, 2019 | 10:21 PM
Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Here's how the Red Sox registered 10 consecutive hits in the 3rd inning Saturday May 4, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Kevin O'Connor's family appreciated the support from Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart supported a sportswriter's father who's battling cancer May 4, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Andy Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships.
Celtics
Andy Jick, longtime P.A. announcer for Celtics, BC, dead at 66 May 4, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ May 4, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Kentucky Derby Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's Kentucky Derby hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he's won May 4, 2019 | 5:41 PM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
The good, the bad, and the ugly of David Pastrnak's series May 4, 2019 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton taps New York Islanders center Brock Nelson on the head in the handshake line after Game 4.
NHL
An Islanders player trolled the Hurricanes goalie. Dougie Hamilton didn't forget. May 4, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' disappointing Game 3 loss to the Bucks May 4, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
'He had one pair of shoes that he had to share with his brothers. And now he’s a millionaire. It’s crazy.' May 4, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BC
Bruins
Video: Bruce Cassidy gave the Bruins an expletive-filled locker room speech May 4, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Tzu-Wei Lin
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tzu-Wei Lin on injured list, reinstate Eduardo Nunez May 4, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'It’s getting ridiculous at this point' May 4, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball
NBA
Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win over Denver in quadruple-overtime May 4, 2019 | 3:53 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Sale sparkles to earn first win, Red Sox top White Sox 6-1 May 4, 2019 | 1:00 AM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Local boy Pat Connaughton felt at home in Bucks' Game 3 win May 4, 2019 | 12:37 AM
Boston Red Sox v Chicago White Sox
Red Sox
Back in his old home, Chris Sale performs like his old self May 4, 2019 | 12:00 AM
NBA
Suns hire 76ers assistant Monty Williams as head coach May 3, 2019 | 11:44 PM
Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 32 as Bucks beat Celtics 123-116 in Game 3 May 3, 2019 | 11:03 PM
Justin Williams, Justin Faulk, Josh Bailey
NHL
Hurricanes sweep Islanders, advance to Eastern Conference finals May 3, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield are together at the Kentucky Derby May 3, 2019 | 9:40 PM
Bucks Celtics Basketball
Celtics
John Havlicek honored in first game at Garden since his death May 3, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price reacts after Chicago White Sox's James McCann hit a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Sox
David Price and Jon Lester believe MLB is juicing baseballs May 3, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What the Patriots draft picks said about the call from Bill Belichick May 3, 2019 | 7:17 PM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'I worry they run straight to their cellphones after the game' May 3, 2019 | 5:55 PM
Patriots
'I'm good, coach, how are you?' May 3, 2019 | 12:10 PM
David Price Tiger Woods
Red Sox
The Red Sox say there is no ban on Fortnite in the clubhouse May 3, 2019 | 11:18 AM
Harvard Adam Fox NCAA Hockey
NHL
Adam Fox leaves Harvard, signs with New York Rangers May 3, 2019 | 11:01 AM
Patrice Bergeron Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
'Take a bow, Tuukka Rask' May 3, 2019 | 10:45 AM