Red Sox place Tzu-Wei Lin on injured list, reinstate Eduardo Nunez

Lin went 4 for 20 in 14 games.

Tzu-Wei Lin
Tzu-Wei Lin of the Boston Red Sox is tended to after suffering a knee injury sliding into second base on Friday. –Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By
11:30 AM

Red Sox infielder Eduardo Nunez was reactivated from the injured list Saturday after missing 16 games due to a mid-back strain. Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Lin was recalled on April 19 to replace Nunez on the roster during his IL stint. Lin went 4 for 20 in 14 games.

Nunez appeared in four rehab assignment games with Triple A Pawtucket before returning to the active roster.

