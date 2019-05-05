Bogaerts grand slam leads Red Sox past White Sox 9-2

Xander Bogaerts celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning.
Xander Bogaerts celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a grand slam during the eighth inning. –AP Photo/Jeff Haynes
By
JOHN JACKSON
AP,
6:09 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam in Boston’s seven-run eighth inning to give the Red Sox a 9-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Mitch Moreland went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Eduardo Nunez each had an RBI single as Boston won for the sixth time in seven games to move within a game of .500 at 17-18.

The surging Red Sox had a nine-run third inning in Saturday night’s 15-2 win.

Jose Abreu and Ryan Cordell each had a solo homer for Chicago, which has dropped three straight.

With the score tied at 2, Boston broke things open with an eighth inning that started in bizarre fashion.

Advertisement

With one out, Rafael Devers hit a liner off reliever Kelvin Herrera (0-2) that short hopped the wall and bounced straight to left fielder Nicky Delmonico. Devers was nearly halfway to second before he stopped and scrambled back to first.

Shortstop Tim Anderson caught Delmonico’s throw and fired to first base, but the ball skipped about 10 feet past Abreu as Devers slid in. Devers then got up and headed for second. Abreu scrambled after the ball, but slipped as he threw to second. The throw skipped past Anderson and rolled into center as Devers went to third. Anderson and Abreu each was assessed a throwing error.

Following a walk to Michael Chavis, Moreland singled to center to score Devers and give Boston a 3-2 lead.

Two batters later, with the bases loaded, pinch hitter Nunez hit a swinging bunt down the third base line. Third baseman Yoan Moncada had no play and let the ball roll, hoping it would go foul. The ball, though, stayed fair and hit off the third base bag, giving Nunez an RBI single to make it 4-2.

Left-hander Caleb Frare replaced Herrera and walked Andrew Benintendi — firing a fastball over catcher Welington Castillo on ball four — to force in a run.

Advertisement

Right-hander Juan Minaya, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, was brought in to face Bogaerts, who capped the rally with the grand slam on an 0-1 pitch.

Brandon Workman (2-1) worked a scoreless seventh to get the win.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: INF Tzu-Wei Lin (sprained left knee) is scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday in Boston to determine the severity of the injury. He was hurt Friday trying to steal second.

White Sox: RHP Herrera left with lower back stiffness. … OF Jon Jay (right hip strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Sunday, meaning he’ll be eligible to come off on May 27. Jay is scheduled to begin extended spring training on Monday. The plan is for him to stay there 10 to 14 days and then begin playing rehab games if all goes well.

Buy Tickets

UP NEXT

Red Sox: They have not named a starter for Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Josh Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Apr. 26, is a possibility. RHP David Hess (1-4, 5.34 ERA) goes for the Orioles.

White Sox: RHP Ivan Nova (0-3, 8.33 ERA) takes the mound Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland. Nova has an 11.25 ERA in his last three starts. RHP Trevor Bauer (4-1, 2.45) pitches for the Indians.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
v
Sports News
PawSox to unveil sign language jerseys May 5, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip White House visit May 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM
Ryan Shazier of the Pittsburgh Steelers in December 2018.
NFL
Nearly 18 months after devastating spinal injury, Steelers' Ryan Shazier dances at his wedding May 5, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Tim Anderson
Red Sox
What Chris Sale and Rick Porcello had to say about the MLB bat flip controversy May 5, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Tom Brady Kentucky Derby
Patriots
Tom Brady made a $100,000 bet with Danny Amendola at the Kentucky Derby May 5, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Flavien Prat Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
President Trump weighed in on the controversial Kentucky Derby disqualification May 5, 2019 | 11:03 AM
David Pastrnak
Bruins
'It was awesome. He was buzzing.' May 5, 2019 | 9:26 AM
David Pastrnak celebrates his second goal of the night with fellow teammates.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' thrilling Game 5 win over the Blue Jackets May 5, 2019 | 7:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Horse Racing
'This is the most egregious disqualification in the history of horse racing' May 5, 2019 | 3:41 AM
Alvarez Jacobs Boxing
Boxing
Canelo Alvarez beats Jacobs in middleweight title fight May 5, 2019 | 1:27 AM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
Feisty John Tortorella: ‘We’ll be back here for Game 7’ May 5, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Patriots center David Andrews chugs a can of beer as he helps wave the Bruins flag before the start of the game.
Bruins
Watch Bruins fan banner captain David Andrews chug a beer May 4, 2019 | 10:55 PM
Xander Bogaerts hits a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox gets 10 straight hits in 9-run 3rd, rout White Sox 15-2 May 4, 2019 | 10:54 PM
Bruins right wing David Pastrnak beats Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky during the third period Saturday in Boston.
Bruins
David Pastrnak's late goal lifts Bruins past Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 May 4, 2019 | 10:21 PM
MLS Impact Revolution Soccer
Soccer
Sergio Santos scores first 2 MLS goals, Union beat Revolution 6-1 May 4, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Michael Chavis, right, celebrates with Rafael Devers after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
Here's how the Red Sox registered 10 consecutive hits in the 3rd inning Saturday May 4, 2019 | 9:46 PM
Kevin O'Connor's family appreciated the support from Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Celtics
Marcus Smart supported a sportswriter's father who's battling cancer May 4, 2019 | 9:16 PM
Andy Jick was the P.A. announcer for the Celtics at the old Boston Garden starting in 1980 and through three NBA championships.
Celtics
Andy Jick, longtime P.A. announcer for Celtics, BC, dead at 66 May 4, 2019 | 8:51 PM
Flavien Prat on Country House, left, races against Luis Saez on Maximum Security, third from left, during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Horse Racing
In a stunner, Country House wins Kentucky Derby via DQ May 4, 2019 | 7:38 PM
Mohamed Salah
Soccer
EPL title race to go to last day after late Liverpool winner May 4, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Kentucky Derby Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady's hat reminded everyone how many Super Bowls he's won May 4, 2019 | 5:41 PM
Daniel Jones
NFL
Daniel Jones gets more than passing grade at Giants minicamp May 4, 2019 | 5:24 PM
The Bruins hope to get more consistency out of David Pastrnak in a pivotal Game 5 against the Blue Jackets Saturday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
The good, the bad, and the ugly of David Pastrnak's series May 4, 2019 | 2:54 PM
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton taps New York Islanders center Brock Nelson on the head in the handshake line after Game 4.
NHL
An Islanders player trolled the Hurricanes goalie. Dougie Hamilton didn't forget. May 4, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Brad Stevens
Celtics
3 takeaways from the Celtics' disappointing Game 3 loss to the Bucks May 4, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA
'He had one pair of shoes that he had to share with his brothers. And now he’s a millionaire. It’s crazy.' May 4, 2019 | 12:22 PM
BC
Bruins
Video: Bruce Cassidy gave the Bruins an expletive-filled locker room speech May 4, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Tzu-Wei Lin
Red Sox
Red Sox place Tzu-Wei Lin on injured list, reinstate Eduardo Nunez May 4, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
'It’s getting ridiculous at this point' May 4, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball
NBA
Blazers go up 2-1 after 140-137 win over Denver in quadruple-overtime May 4, 2019 | 3:53 AM