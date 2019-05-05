Red Sox manager Alex Cora will skip White House visit

CHICAGO — Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not accompany the team to the White House on Thursday, telling the newspaper El Nuevo Dia that he feels his native Puerto Rico has been treated poorly by the Trump administration.

“Puerto Rico is very important to me. During the winter I spent a lot of time at home visiting family and friends. Unfortunately, we are still struggling,’’ Cora told the newspaper.

“Some are absent from basic needs, others without electricity, and many houses and schools are still in poor condition, a year and a half after Hurricane Maria.