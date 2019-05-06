David Price goes on 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis

BALTIMORE — David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with what the Red Sox said was elbow tendinitis.

Righthander Ryan Weber was selected from the roster of Triple A Pawtucket and will be in uniform for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Price, 33, is 1-2 with a 3.75 earned run average in six starts. He has been the team’s most effective starter this season.

The #RedSox today placed LHP David Price on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis, retroactive to May 3. To fill Price’s spot, the club selected RHP Ryan Weber (#65) to the active major league roster from Triple-A Pawtucket. Boston’s 40-man roster is now at 40. — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2019

Price was scheduled to start Tuesday. His replacement has not been named.

Weber was 1-1 with a 5.04 ERA in five starts for Pawtucket. The 28-year-old has 24 games of major league experience but only three games in the last two seasons.

This marks the third time since the start of the 2017 season that Price has been sidelined with an elbow injury.

He appeared in only 16 games in 2017 because of a strained flexor muscle at the start of the season, then inflammation later in the season.

But Price has pitched well since, particularly in the 2018 postseason.