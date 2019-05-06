David Price wanted his followers to see a tweet about ‘the white Sox’ going to the White House

Price has previously said he would not go to the White House because the trip fell during the season.

David Price Red Sox MLB
David Price wanted his Twitter followers to see a tweet about the Red Sox' White House visit. –Jim Davis / The Boston Globe
By
2:45 PM

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday, but a number of high-profile team members, including manager Alex Cora and right fielder Mookie Betts, won’t be there.

Many Red Sox players of color have said they will skip the ceremony at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The Athletic columnist Steve Buckley noted this in a tweet Sunday and wrote: “So basically it’s the white Sox who’ll be going.”

On Monday, David Price quote tweeted Buckley’s words to his 1.8 million Twitter followers and said that he felt more people than Buckley’s 38,200 followers should see what Buckley wrote.

Price reportedly told MLB Network’s John Heyman in April he had one reason for not going to the White House.

“‘It’s baseball season,’ was all Price said about that,” Heyman tweeted on April 18.

