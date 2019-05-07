Moreland homer helps Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5

Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning.
Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning. –AP Photo/Gail Burton
By
DAVID GINSBURG
AP,
May 7, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts also connected to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 on Tuesday night.

After having their run of six straight games with a long ball snapped by Baltimore one night earlier, the Red Sox scored their first six runs on homers and won for the seventh time in nine games.

Martinez hit a two-run drive in the first inning, Bogaerts delivered a solo shot in the fourth and Moreland’s team-leading 10th home run, off rookie Branden Kline (1-1), put Boston ahead 6-3 in the fifth.

Advertisement

After Baltimore closed to 6-5, Moreland hit a sacrifice fly to cap a two-run ninth.

Rio Ruiz hit a two-run drive and Hanser Alberto had a bases-empty homer for the Orioles, who fell to 3-3 against the Red Sox.

Boston starter Hector Velázquez gave up two runs in three innings and Marcus Walden (5-0) allowed one run through the sixth. Brandon Workman followed with a perfect seventh and has not allowed a hit to the last 35 batters he’s faced.

Ryan Brasier gave up two runs in the eighth before Matt Barnes got the last four outs for his third save in five tries.

GLOVE SAVE

Hitting has been a struggle for Baltimore first baseman Chris Davis this season, but his skill in the field has been a plus.

With runners on second and third with one out in the Boston fourth, the Orioles pulled the infield in. Christian Vazquez hit a sharp grounder that Davis snagged after diving to his right. Still prone, Davis flipped the ball underhanded behind his back to Jonathan Villar, who came over from second base to get the out at first.

In addition, Boston center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and right fielder Mookie Betts both made diving catches of sinking liners in the sixth inning.

Advertisement

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (elbow tendinitis) was “feeling good” after throwing the ball Tuesday, manager Alex Cora said. Though Price didn’t throw off a mound, it was the first time he tossed a baseball since facing the White Sox last Thursday. … LH reliever Brian Johnson (elbow) threw 15 pitches on the mound Tuesday and hopes to pitch a simulated game over the weekend.

Orioles: RHP Nate Karns visited Dr. James Andrews in Florida on Monday to get an assessment on his lingering forearm tightness. An MRI came back clean, and Karns should resume throwing in 7-to-10 days.

Buy Tickets

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Back in a groove after a poor April, Chris Sale (1-5, 5.25 ERA) brings an 11-inning scoreless streak into Wednesday night’s series finale.

Orioles: Andrew Cashner (4-1, 4.71) makes his eighth start of the season, looking to win his fifth straight decision, a streak that includes an April 13 victory at Fenway Park.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Prosecutors accuse Kraft's lawyers of lying in court May 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit May 7, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Country Horse Kentucky Derby 2019
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness May 7, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Kyrie Irving said his confidence is 'unwavering' as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5 May 7, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Patriots
Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer May 7, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The racial divide in the Red Sox' visit to Trump's White House is impossible to ignore May 7, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
'He's done in Boston': What the media is saying about Kyrie Irving May 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics' Game 4 loss May 7, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Charlie McAvoy NHL Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to have NHL player safety hearing May 7, 2019 | 11:39 AM
Celtics 2008 NBA Finals
Sports News
What's the most championships Boston teams have won in one year? May 7, 2019 | 10:59 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets Charlie McAvoy Josh Anderson
Bruins
What Charlie McAvoy said about his hit on the Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson May 7, 2019 | 9:54 AM
Paul Pierce ESPN Celtics
Celtics
Aaron Rodgers trolled Paul Pierce about Celtics-Bucks May 7, 2019 | 9:24 AM
Kentucky Derby Country House 2019
Horse Racing
Inside the strangest 22 minutes in Kentucky Derby history May 7, 2019 | 8:45 AM
Rodney Harrison New England Patriots
Patriots
Rodney Harrison elected to Patriots Hall of Fame May 7, 2019 | 8:14 AM
Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
What you need to know about the Carolina Hurricanes May 7, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Bruins Blue Jackets NHL Playoffs
Bruins
'Trying to keep the train rolling' May 7, 2019 | 7:46 AM
The Bruins congratulate David Backes on his goal in the third period of Game 6.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' series-clinching win over the Blue Jackets May 7, 2019 | 6:10 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Celtics
It’s tough stopping freakishly good Giannis Antetokounmpo May 7, 2019 | 12:30 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Orioles 4-1 May 6, 2019 | 10:11 PM
Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Video: Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 3-0, advance to Conference Finals May 6, 2019 | 10:10 PM
Celtics
Bucks beat Celtics 113-101, lead series 3-1 May 6, 2019 | 9:57 PM
Joakim Nordstrom Sergei Bobrovsky Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Video: The Bruins' first goal was overturned due to goaltender interference in Game 6 May 6, 2019 | 8:10 PM
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: (L-R) Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, manager Alex Cora, and Sam Kennedy, President and CEO of the Boston Red Sox, pose with the William Harridge Trophy after the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game Five of the American League Championship Series to advance to the 2018 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 18, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'I will take this controversy every single year' May 6, 2019 | 2:49 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price amplified an 'insensitive' tweet about the 'white Sox' May 6, 2019 | 2:45 PM
John Tortorella Columbus Blue Jackets
Bruins
John Tortorella says his Blue Jackets 'dented' Tuukka Rask May 6, 2019 | 2:33 PM
David Price Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
David Price goes on 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis May 6, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Adam Sandler Opera Man SNL
Celtics
Adam Sandler's Opera Man made a pitch for Kyrie Irving to join the Knicks May 6, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Josh McDaniels Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
The Patriots released a behind-the-scenes clip from their 2019 Super Bowl video May 6, 2019 | 10:20 AM
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 4 May 6, 2019 | 9:04 AM