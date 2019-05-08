Alex Cora addressed a potential clubhouse divide over Red Sox White House trip

"That's not the case."

Alex Cora
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. –AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
By
May 8, 2019

Alex Cora hears the comments.

Ahead of the Red Sox’ trip to the White House, the manager noted, “People are talking about, ‘What’s going to happen in the clubhouse? It’s going to be divided.'”

Not so, says Cora.

“That’s not the case. That’s not the case,” he told WEEI’s ‘Ordway, Merloni & Fauria’ on Wednesday. “We’re in a good place. There’s some guys that are going home tonight and some guys are going back home tomorrow night. That’s the way we’re going to do it.”

President Donald Trump is set to welcome the 2018 World Series champions Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Cora will not be in attendance. Neither will at least eight of his players. However, Cora does not believe the controversy over the trip to Pennsylvania Avenue will affect the Boston clubhouse.

Advertisement

“I’m very aware — I have the pulse of what’s going on in the clubhouse,” he said. “Obviously, you don’t read everything, you don’t hear everything, but you have an idea what’s going on. I talk to certain guys in the clubhouse, ‘Hey. Just to make sure we’re all on the same page, we decided that this is the way we’re going to do it. The organization gave us the chance to decide if we go, if we don’t go. I think we’re doing the right thing. Nobody has to be ashamed or pressured not to go or to go.’

“Everything is fine to be honest with you,” he concluded.

Cora noted that the Red Sox players are usually watching sports games — not political news — in the clubhouse, though there are exceptions.

“You talk about sports and stuff that doesn’t have to do with politics or religion,” he said. “That’s the bottom line.”

The Puerto Rico native reiterated that he does not feel comfortable celebrating in the White House while people back home are still struggling in the aftermath of a Category 5 hurricane that killed an estimated 2,975 people. He described towns in the countryside that still lack electricity, while pointing out that there has been some inaccurate information floating around regarding government intervention in the territory.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of stuff that is going on information-wise, ‘We did this, we didn’t do that. We gave this money. We got that money.’ In the end, if we’re being honest, it is not the money, it’s not what you have done, it is the people back home who are struggling,” Cora said.

Asked whether he could have used the White House trip to raise his concerns with Trump, Cora demurred. He offered that Puerto Rico has a governor and congresswoman better suited to that job.

“Tomorrow is a celebration of the Red Sox,” Cora said. “It’s not, ‘Let’s make a deal for Puerto Rico,’ you know what I mean?”

Buy Tickets

Going forward, the manager does not expect the trip to be a distraction in his clubhouse.

“To be honest with you, it’s been great,” Cora said. “Business as usual. Like I said, tonight there’s a group that is leaving and others are staying. Tomorrow they go back, and then Friday we go to Fenway. We’ll be together again and try to win a ballgame.”

TOPICS: Red Sox Red Sox White House
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'I'm not a very good lawyer' May 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Red Sox
Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip May 8, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Sean McVay Patriots Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Rams coach Sean McVay thinks he 'over-prepared' for Super Bowl LIII May 8, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Dougie Hamilton Carolina Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
How Dougie Hamilton ended up on the Hurricanes May 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady
Patriots
5 Patriots position battles to keep an eye on May 8, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback May 8, 2019 | 10:07 AM
MLB
Chicago Cubs investigating fan who appeared to flash white power sign on air May 8, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Maximum Security Horse Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Maximum Security's value is up in the air May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy is suspended one game by NHL May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Bruins to open Eastern Conference finals on Thursday May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics are falling to pieces right before our eyes May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homer helps Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5 May 7, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Prosecutors accuse Kraft's lawyers of lying in court May 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit May 7, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Country Horse Kentucky Derby 2019
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness May 7, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Kyrie Irving said his confidence is 'unwavering' as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5 May 7, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Patriots
Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer May 7, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The racial divide in the Red Sox' visit to Trump's White House is impossible to ignore May 7, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
'He's done in Boston': What the media is saying about Kyrie Irving May 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics' Game 4 loss May 7, 2019 | 11:48 AM
Charlie McAvoy NHL Bruins Blue Jackets
Bruins
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy to have NHL player safety hearing May 7, 2019 | 11:39 AM