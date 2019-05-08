FROM

Former Red Sox pitcher settles claim with doctor, MGH for $5.1 million

Bobby Jenks said a surgeon bungled his 2011 spine operation while overseeing another operation at the same time.

Bobby Jenks Red Sox MLB
Former Red Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks poses for a portrait in Boston. –Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe
By
May 8, 2019

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks will receive $5.1 million to settle a claim that he suffered a career-ending spine injury when a surgeon at Massachusetts General Hospital operated on his back while overseeing another operation at the same time.

The hard-throwing former relief pitcher reached an out-of-court settlement Wednesday with MGH and Dr. Kirkham Wood, its former head of orthopedic spine surgery, the day before his medical malpractice suit was to go to trial in Boston.

Jenks, who came to Boston in 2011 and pitched in 19 games before hurting his back that June, said Wood bungled his spine operation six months later and never told him he was overseeing a second simultaneous operation.

