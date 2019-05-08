Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip

“Why have so many of the white players on the Red Sox chosen not to support their black and brown teammates?” Hill wrote in "The Atlantic."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Jemele Hill. –Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify
By
updated at 2:41 PM

Journalist Jemele Hill says the Red Sox players who have decided to visit the White House on Thursday to be honored for their 2018 World Series championship have some explaining to do.  

In an article titled, “Why Don’t White Athletes Understand What’s Wrong With Trump?,” published in The Atlantic on Tuesday, the former ESPN reporter and host of the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast delved into the history of sports teams being invited to the White House and how players and coaches alike have responded during the Trump presidency.

She wrote that President Donald Trump, through his “actions, policies, and treatment of marginalized citizens,” has made the tradition an “uncomfortable experience for athletes of color.”

“[They] are often asked to cast aside their identity for the comfort of their white teammates, owners, coaches, and fans,” Hill wrote.

The majority of the Red Sox players planning to attend the event with Trump are white, while all those opting out are people of color.

The division among the players has been remarked on by politicians, media figures, and athletes alike in recent days.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that he would not attend the event, citing the Trump administration’s treatment of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Pitcher Hector Velazquez also cited the president’s politics — specifically his comments about Mexico — as the reason for why he would not attend. Other players, including Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., will not attend, though they have declined to explain their reasoning.

“Black and Hispanic players and coaches are expected to justify their reasons for not going to Trump’s White House. But the real question is: Why have so many of the white players on the Red Sox chosen not to support their black and brown teammates?” Hill wrote.

The players choosing to visit the Trump White House “owe” their teammates an explanation, she said.

“In team sports, the concept of putting team before self is preached ad nauseam. Solidarity is supposed to be paramount, but clearly in this situation that solidarity doesn’t run both ways. If you’re one of the athletes of color on a team, how can you not wonder how your white teammates feel about people like you?”

Read Hill’s piece at The Atlantic.

