Video: Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning — 9 pitches, 9 strikes — against the Orioles

The 95th immaculate inning in MLB history.

Chris Sale
Red Sox starter Chris Sale delivers against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. –Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By
May 8, 2019

Chris Sale started the seventh inning slowly, by the standards to come. The Red Sox ace threw two sliders to Baltimore Orioles infielder Hanser Alberto, who fouled them off. Then, on the the third pitch of the at-bat, Sale fired a 92-mph four-seam fastball.

Swing and a miss. Strike three.

His next three pitches, to outfielder Dwight Smith Jr., were all strikes swinging, too. Sale’s seventh pitch of the inning, a 93-mph fastball, broke the pattern. It was merely a strike looking. Orioles infielder Steve Wilkerson swung and failed to connect with either of the final two fastballs, so he walked back to the dugout as Sale’s third strikeout victim of the inning.

Advertisement

Nine pitches. Nine strikes. The 95th immaculate inning in MLB history.

According to MLB.com, only four Red Sox pitchers had accomplished the feat: Pedro Martinez (2002), Clay Buchholz (2012), Craig Kimbrel (2017), and Rick Porcello (2017). Sale joins that group after his performance on Wednesday, part of an 8-inning, 14-strikeout night for the southpaw.

Sale carried a no-hit bid into the sixth inning before Joey Rickard connected for a single. He’s the third major-leaguer to throw an immaculate inning this season, along with the Brewers’ Josh Hader and the Blue Jays’ Thomas Pannone.

TOPICS: Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Alex Cora
Red Sox
Alex Cora addressed a potential clubhouse divide over Red Sox White House trip May 8, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM
Charlie McAvoy
Bruins
'I'm not a very good lawyer' May 8, 2019 | 4:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
Red Sox
Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip May 8, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Sean McVay Patriots Super Bowl LIII
Patriots
Rams coach Sean McVay thinks he 'over-prepared' for Super Bowl LIII May 8, 2019 | 1:26 PM
Dougie Hamilton Carolina Hurricanes NHL
Bruins
How Dougie Hamilton ended up on the Hurricanes May 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
New England Patriots NFL Tom Brady
Patriots
5 Patriots position battles to keep an eye on May 8, 2019 | 10:47 AM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Why Rodney Harrison believes Rob Gronkowski will make a Patriots comeback May 8, 2019 | 10:07 AM
MLB
Chicago Cubs investigating fan who appeared to flash white power sign on air May 8, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Maximum Security Horse Kentucky Derby
Horse Racing
Maximum Security's value is up in the air May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins NHL
Bruins
Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy is suspended one game by NHL May 8, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Boston Bruins NHL Playoffs
Bruins
Bruins to open Eastern Conference finals on Thursday May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Chad Finn: Celtics are falling to pieces right before our eyes May 8, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mitch Moreland watches his three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning.
Red Sox
Mitch Moreland homer helps Red Sox beat Orioles 8-5 May 7, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Robert Kraft Patriots NFL
Patriots
Prosecutors accuse Kraft's lawyers of lying in court May 7, 2019 | 6:11 PM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013.
Red Sox
David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit May 7, 2019 | 5:42 PM
Country Horse Kentucky Derby 2019
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby winner Country House won't run in the Preakness May 7, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA Playoffs
Celtics
Kyrie Irving said his confidence is 'unwavering' as the Celtics face do-or-die Game 5 May 7, 2019 | 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Morris, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward
Celtics
4 thoughts on Kyrie Irving's baffling playoff performance May 7, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Jared Veldheer Denver Broncos Patriots
Patriots
Patriots add depth to offensive line with deal for Jared Veldheer May 7, 2019 | 2:23 PM
Alex Cora Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
The racial divide in the Red Sox' visit to Trump's White House is impossible to ignore May 7, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Kyrie Irving Celtics playoffs 2019
Celtics
'He's done in Boston': What the media is saying about Kyrie Irving May 7, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Kendrick Perkins Celtics Thunder NBA
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins tweeted his way through the Celtics' Game 4 loss May 7, 2019 | 11:48 AM