Here’s the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House

The Red Sox are set to visit the White House on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. in the Rose Garden. Players from the 2018 World Series champions are scheduled to attend, but a sizable contingent of the team (including manager Alex Cora) have already said they won’t be going.

Here are the lists of Red Sox players and management who have previously stated whether or not they plan to attend the ceremony at President Donald Trump’s White House:

Expected at the White House

Dave Dombrowski (Red Sox president of baseball operations)

John Henry (principal owner)

Tom Werner (chairman)

Matt Barnes

Ryan Brasier

Brock Holt

Brian Johnson

Mitch Moreland

Chris Sale

Blake Swihart

Steve Pearce

Nathan Eovaldi

Brandon Workman

Heath Hembree

J.D. Martinez

Rick Porcello

Expected not to go

Alex Cora (manager)

Mookie Betts

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Rafael Devers

Hector Velazquez

Xander Bogaerts

Sandy Leon

Christian Vazquez

David Price

Haven’t made their intentions known