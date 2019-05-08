Here’s the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House
The team is scheduled for a 3:45 visit Thursday afternoon in the Rose Garden.
The Red Sox are set to visit the White House on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. in the Rose Garden. Players from the 2018 World Series champions are scheduled to attend, but a sizable contingent of the team (including manager Alex Cora) have already said they won’t be going.
Here are the lists of Red Sox players and management who have previously stated whether or not they plan to attend the ceremony at President Donald Trump’s White House:
Expected at the White House
- Dave Dombrowski (Red Sox president of baseball operations)
- John Henry (principal owner)
- Tom Werner (chairman)
- Matt Barnes
- Ryan Brasier
- Brock Holt
- Brian Johnson
- Mitch Moreland
- Chris Sale
- Blake Swihart
- Steve Pearce
- Nathan Eovaldi
- Brandon Workman
- Heath Hembree
- J.D. Martinez
- Rick Porcello
Expected not to go
- Alex Cora (manager)
- Mookie Betts
- Jackie Bradley Jr.
- Rafael Devers
- Hector Velazquez
- Xander Bogaerts
- Sandy Leon
- Christian Vazquez
- David Price
Haven’t made their intentions known
- Andrew Benintendi
- Eduardo Nunez
- Dustin Pedroia
- Bobby Poyner
- Tyler Thornburg
- Steven Wright
- Eduardo Rodriguez