Morning sports update: Orioles players react to Jackie Bradley Jr.'s 'insane' game-saving catch

"What the heck just happened?"

Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Trey Mancini walks to the dugout after being robbed of a home run by Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. –AP Photo/Gail Burton
By
10:05 AM

The Celtics were eliminated from the postseason by the Bucks on Wednesday night, falling 116-91 in Game 5. The 4-1 series defeat marked an early end to a season that had high expectations.

The Red Sox got back to .500 with a  2-1 win over the Orioles thanks to Chris Sale striking out 14, Jackie Bradley Jr. making a game-saving catch, and a 12th-inning home run from Andrew Benintendi.

The Revs were once again thoroughly beaten, this time by the Chicago Fire, falling 5-0 on the road.

The Bruins begin the Eastern Conference Finals tonight against the Hurricanes at TD Garden. The puck drops at 8 p.m.

Elsewhere, Tottenham pulled off yet another remarkable Champions League semifinal comeback (one day after Liverpool) to stun Ajax in the final seconds of the game. Lucas Moura completed his hat-trick in dramatic circumstances to send the North London club to its first Champions League final.

The Orioles’ reactions to Jackie Bradley Jr. making a game-saving catch: No matter how many times Jackie Bradley Jr. makes an “unreal” catch in the outfield, it will still induce incredulity from the opposition.

And while Orioles batter Trey Mancini — whose would-be winning home run Bradley robbed with a leaping catch at the wall — had the courtesy to tip his cap afterward, it still left him in shocked disappointment.

“It’s one of the worst feelings you can describe, but I didn’t get my hopes up too much,” Mancini told reporters afterward. “I’ve hit too many balls to center that I thought were hits when Jackie’s playing center that he comes down with, so I didn’t really get my hopes up too much.”

“I didn’t want to get too excited until it went over the fence,” Mancini continued. “It was an amazing catch. I mean, what else can you say? It was game on the line, tie ballgame, 11th inning. Just a great catch. And it really stinks to be on the losing side of it and think you hit a walk-off, but you’ve got to tip your cap to him there. That was insane.”

In the bullpen, Orioles reliever Branden Kline was a mixture of baffled and impressed.

“I put my hands up [wide] to try and brace myself in case there’s a bounce, and Jackie comes up on the wall, fully extended, and catches it, and I’m like, ‘What the heck just happened?’ What a phenomenal catch. He’s a great defender. At the time, I thought Trey got it, which he did, but he made a heck of a grab. That’s a tough one.”

Trivia: Chris Sale’s immaculate inning on Wednesday night — striking out all three batters in an inning on only nine pitches — is the fifth time a Red Sox pitcher has accomplished the feat since 2000. He joined Pedro Martinez, Rick Porcello, Craig Kimbrel, and what other Boston pitcher?

Hint: He threw a no-hitter in his second career MLB start.

Ajax Champions League agony of defeat
Ajax players, including goalkeeper Andre Onana, lie collapsed after Lucas Moura scored the winner for Tottenham (the ball can be seen in the net). —AP Photo/Martin Meissner

On this day: In 2010, Dallas Braden pitched a perfect game for the Oakland Athletics.

Daily highlight: What else could it be but another look at Jackie Bradley Jr.’s truly exceptional catch?

Trivia answer: Clay Buchholz

TOPICS: Red Sox
