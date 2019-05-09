7 of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s greatest catches

In case you missed it, Jackie Bradley Jr. made another spectacular catch Wednesday night. This one in the bottom of the 11th denied Baltimore’s Trey Mancini of a walk-off homer and allowed the Red Sox to go on and win in 12 innings.

Mancini’s blast was headed for the Orioles’ bullpen, but Bradley Jr. was able to time his jump and use his right arm along the top of the wall to hoist himself up and make the catch.

Let’s take a look at some of his other stellar catches:

March 19, 2019

This one came in a spring training game, but it still belongs on the list.

Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell blasted one to center field, and Bradley misread it initially, charging in. When he tried to change direction, he slipped and fell. He was able to get back to his feet quickly and get his glove out to snag the out.

“It’s probably the most amazing play I’ve ever made,’’ Bradley said.

May 29, 2018

Jackie Bradley Jr. robbed Toronto’s Kendrys Morales of an extra base hit. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Toronto’s Kendrys Morales launched one to deep center at Fenway Park that had extra bases written all over it, but Bradley had a bead on it.

“I took my eye off the ball, ran to a spot, checked it twice, and tried to line it up and kind of readjust my body at the last minute,’’ Bradley said.

Bradley made an over-the-shoulder grab on the warning track and gave himself enough room for a soft finish into the padding along the wall.

July 16, 2017

This was . . . exceptional.

Aaron Judge smacked a David Price fastball, and it appeared a three-run Red Sox lead was about to turn into a one-run edge.

Then came Bradley’s catch at the edge of the bullpen.

“I thought it was going to hit the jumbotron,’’ Price said.

It didn’t.

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes had a front-row seat. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God. He caught it. I was like, that’s incredible.’ ’’

May 19, 2017

Bradley took away what appeared to be a game-winning home run by Oakland’s Ryon Healy.

Healy and Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel couldn’t believe it.

April 3, 2017

Bradley made another great grab in the vicinity of the Fenway bullpen. According to MLB’s Statcast system, Bradley had only a 55 percent of catching it.

“I don’t care about the wall. I’m going to catch the ball,’’ Bradley said.

August 8, 2014

Bradley robbed Howie Kendrick on this play in August 2014. —Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Bradley came into this game in Anaheim as a defensive replacement. For good reason.

The Angels’ Howie Kendrick got good lumber on the ball and it looked like he was going for extra bases, until . . .

“I immediately broke and took my eyes off it,’’ Bradley said. “I tried to get the fastest three steps in before looking back to see if I could handle it,’’ he said.

Said then-manager John Farrell: “His reads off the bat are better than any outfielder I’ve ever seen. Seemingly he’s on the move as the ball’s going through the hitting zone, even before contact is made. There are a lot of other outfielders who are faster than him in the league and yet he has the most range of anybody in the game.’’

July 9, 2014

The robbery victim: Tyler Flowers of the White Sox.

Bradley took a huge leap, dove, and made the grab.