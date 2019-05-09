Live updates from the Red Sox’ visit to the White House
The White House started the day by misspelling the team's name on its website and YouTube live stream.
The 2018 World Series champion Red Sox are visiting the White House on Thursday.
Here’s the latest:
The White House’s official website kicked off Thursday’s ceremonial visit by spelling the Red Sox’ name wrong.
From the official White House website: congrats to our World Champion Red Socks! pic.twitter.com/UsJLna7ukM
— Dr Ed (@notdred) May 9, 2019
Read more on Boston.com:
- Manager Alex Cora says there’s no clubhouse divide over the White House visit
- Sports Q with Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox go to the White House?
- Here’s the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House
- Jemele Hill: Red Sox players visiting White House ‘owe’ explanation to teammates skipping trip
- David Ortiz shared his thoughts on Alex Cora and the Red Sox White House visit
- The racial divide in the Red Sox’ visit to Trump’s White House is impossible to ignore