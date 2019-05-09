Here’s what Donald Trump said during the Red Sox’ White House visit

"When you think about it, what Boston has done in a short period of time is pretty amazing."

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as right fielder J.D. Martinez and pitch Chris Sale look on during a South Lawn event to honor the Boston Red Sox at the White House May 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump hosted the Boston Red Sox to honor their championship of the 2018 World Series.(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks as J.D. Martinez and Chris Sale look on during a South Lawn event to honor the Boston Red Sox. –Alex Wong / Getty Images
By
6:20 PM

In a Rose Garden ceremony Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump said it was his “pleasure” to welcome the Boston Red Sox to the White House, congratulating the team’s members for their 2018 World Series-winning season — or at least the ones in attendance.

From Nathan Eovaldi to Chris Sale to Steve Pearce, Trump shouted out a number of players for their pivotal performances during the team’s playoff run. Left unsaid were the nearly a dozen Red Sox members — including manager Alex Cora, A.L. MVP Mookie Betts, and unlikely World Series hero David Price — who skipped the event.

“A very special group of people,” said the Republican president.

Advertisement

Trump, who was escorted into the Rose Garden by Sale and J.D. Martinez, led off his remarks by commending Red Sox owner John Henry (“great business man”) and chairman Tom Werner (“a man who’s done a fantastic job in life”) on their season, as well as the organization’s support for veterans returning home from war, before going on a short tangent about the nation’s defense budget.

“$716 billion we spent last year,” he said, turning to Henry. “John, that’s a lot of money even for you, would you say?”

(Henry also owns Boston Globe Media Partners, which includes Boston.com.)

Trump then turned to the “unstoppable” Red Sox’ historic 2018 season.

“I watched,” he said. “You outscored your opponents by 229 runs and won 108 games in the regular season, the most in Red Sox history.”

The records prompted cheers from the Rose Garden crowd, to which Trump remarked “you got a lot of fans.” However, recalling the 2018 playoffs, the president’s mention of the “arch rival” New York Yankees drew even louder cheers from attendees.

“I think I’ll be a neutral on this one, all right?” the Queens native said.

(Later in the ceremony, when presenting Trump with a customized No. 18 Red Sox jersey, Martinez outed the president as a Yankees fan. )

Advertisement

Trump recounted throwing out the first pitch at Fenway Park (which resulted in several unflattering photos) when the team hosted the Yankees in 2006.

“And George Steinbrenner was not happy about it,” he said to laughs. “That cooled my relationship with him for about two days.”

A former high school baseball player himself, Trump praised Eovaldi for the pitcher’s epic 97-pitch relief appearance in extra innings of Game 3 of the World Series.

“You ever see such good-looking people behind me, too?” Trump asked the crowd, after turning to shake Eovaldi’s hand.

“Not the owners; forget the owners,” he added.

Buy Tickets

Perhaps unaware that the Red Sox signed Eovaldi to a four-year deal last December, Trump asked the team, “You want to keep him, right?”

“Eovaldi’s tremendous effort inspired the whole team,” the president continued. “You knew what a World Series victory was. You knew it was within reach. And you didn’t want to do anything to blow it — and that’s what happened.”

However, Trump noted that things were looking “grim” during Game 4 of the series, when the Los Angeles Dodgers were leading 4-0 and seemed positioned to even the series at two games a piece — until Sale gave the team “a little pep talk.”

Referring to Sale’s fiery, expletive-riddled dugout speech, Trump asked the normally more-reserved Red Sox ace, “Are you an emotional guy?”

“Pretty much, huh?” the president said. “Because I heard it was a hell of a pep talk. Give us a little pep talk once and a while.”

Advertisement

Trump continued: “Chris, I know what you said, I heard little things about what you said, and we have children here, so I’m not going to talk about it. But it worked.”

The Red Sox would go on to rally and win the game 9-6, thanks in large part to Pearce, the first baseman and World Series MVP, who hit a game-tying solo home run in the eighth inning. Trump also turned to shake Pearce’s hand.

“You doing well this year? Pretty well this year, right?” Trump asked Pearce.

Pearce — who is very much not doing well this year, batting .111 with zero home runs, having played in only 17 of the team’s 38 games — shrugged.

“OK,” he replied, as several teammates couldn’t help but laugh.

“He’s doing well this year,” Trump said. “When it counts, he really does well — those are the ones we really like.”

Trump went on to reminisce about Sale’s title-winning strike out of Manny Machado.

“Sale stared down the batter, wound up, and delivered an amazing slider — was that a slider?” he said, turning back to Sale. “You gave up the fastball? And the batter went down swinging. And the Red Sox won the World Series.”

“Pretty good,” Trump said.

Trump noted that the Red Sox have now won more World Series than any other organization this century (also, “pretty good”) and that Boston teams had won a combined 12 titles between their four major sports teams.

“When you think about it, what Boston has done in a short period of time is pretty amazing — in a lot of ways, but in sports certainly,” he said. “Congratulations.”

In closing, Trump repeatedly said he was excited to give the team a rare tour of the Lincoln bedroom (which he often offers to White House visitors, according to The Washington Post).

“It’s a tremendous honor to have you in the White House, and we’re going to look at the Lincoln bedroom,” he said.

TOPICS: Red Sox Donald Trump World Series Red Sox White House
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Celtics guard Marcus Smart answered questions at the team's Brighton practice facility a day after being eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Celtics
'We're not in his shoes': Marcus Smart addressed Kyrie Irving's leadership May 9, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Outfielder J.D. Martinez, right, presents a team jersey to President Donald Trump, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 8, 2019, where Trump honored the 2018 World Series Baseball Champion Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Red Sox
The Red Sox' White House visit, in photos May 9, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Brad Friedel fired by New England Revolution
Soccer
Brad Friedel fired as coach of the New England Revolution May 9, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Red Sox White House Donald Trump
Red Sox
Video: The Red Sox visit the White House May 9, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Red Sox ring ceremony
Red Sox
United as baseball champions, Red Sox are divided by Trump May 9, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Hurricanes Bruins Zdeno Chara NHL
Bruins
What experts are predicting for the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 9, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Ben Watson New Orleans Saints NFL
Patriots
The Patriots sign veteran tight end Ben Watson May 9, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Red Sox
7 of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s greatest catches May 9, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
'What the heck just happened?': What the Orioles had to say about Jackie Bradley Jr.'s catch May 9, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant injures right calf in Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets May 9, 2019 | 9:24 AM
The White House misspelled the Red Sox' team name on its website and YouTube stream ahead of the team's visit Thursday.
Red Sox
Live updates from the Red Sox' visit to the White House May 9, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Hockey
Bruins
Bruins-Hurricanes schedule announced May 9, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Brad Stevens Celtics NBA
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Celtics May 9, 2019 | 8:29 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
4 things the Bruins must do to beat the Hurricanes May 9, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
This is how the Red Sox can climb back into the AL playoff race May 9, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics Bucks
Celtics
A failed season, a no comment, and a moody superstar: Where do the Celtics go from here? May 9, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's 12th inning home run lifts Red Sox over Orioles 2-1 May 9, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving played Game 5 as if he had already left Celtics May 9, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Top-seeded Bucks show they're championship caliber May 9, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics eliminated in rout by Bucks 116-91 May 8, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Video: Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning — 9 pitches, 9 strikes — against the Orioles May 8, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
'[Thursday] is a celebration of the Red Sox. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a deal for Puerto Rico.'' May 8, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Track and Field
College Sports
Georgia sprinter expected to make a full recovery after being impaled by a javelin May 8, 2019 | 4:22 PM