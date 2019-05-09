The Red Sox’ White House trip provided some obvious truths

There is not a single indication that any of this has led to even a hint of divisive effect on the Red Sox themselves.

President Donald Trump, center, joins the Boston Red Sox for a group picture during a ceremony honoring the 2018 World Series baseball champion to the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump, center, joins the Boston Red Sox for a group picture during a ceremony honoring the 2018 World Series champions. –AP
By
May 9, 2019

COMMENTARY

So in the end, the Red Socks’ – er, Red Sox’ – much-scrutinized visit to the White House featured a little pomp, a little circumstance, and about as much lasting relevance as a ceremonial first pitch at a Tuesday night game at Fenway in July.

No, the optics were not optimal, with the majority of the Red Sox’ minority players (as well as manager Alex Cora) absent and the majority of the white players in attendance as President Donald Trump meandered his way through a brief celebration of the franchise’s 2018 World Series championship.

Related Links

The demographic divide was as obvious as, well, black or white. Ideally (and idealistically) for many among us, it would have been satisfying to see the entire Red Sox roster stand behind their absent teammates rather than behind the divisive president.

Advertisement

But it was not a surprise, and not an especially big deal. Red Sox players have been making their individual intentions known for weeks, long before Cora’s announcement Sunday that he would not go turned this into a trending national story.

Despite a national tone to this story that suggests the Red Sox clubhouse is about to turn into the modern version of the Bronx Zoo and the ghost of Tom Yawkey hovers above Fenway yelling at Jackie Robinson, there is not a single indication that any of this has led to even a hint of divisive effect on the Red Sox themselves, who reached .500 for the first time this season with a win over the Orioles Wednesday night.

The Red Sox handled the situation appropriately, and really, in the only way that made sense:  By allowing the invited individuals to make their own decisions, and respecting the right to make that decision even if it differs from that of the player in the next locker over.

As for the event itself, the whole thing got off to an inauspicious start Thursday when the White House sent out a press release regarding the day’s schedule that included President Trump meeting “the Red Socks.”

Advertisement

The president, who doesn’t exactly come across as a former grade-school spelling bee champ in his tweets, apparently isn’t the only one in the White House who spells phonically.

In a ceremony on the White House South Lawn, President Trump spoke for approximately 12 minutes, offering the kind of insight found on Wikipedia. He praised Nathan Eovaldi’s performance in Game 3 of the World Series (“that was a good job he did”), was clearly impressed by Chris Sale’s 14-strikeout performance Wednesday night, and offered the usual scattered non-sequiturs (the Red Sox general manager’s name sure sounded like Dumb-browski in Trump’s pronunciation) and name-drops (he revealed George Steinbrenner was mad at him for throwing out a ceremonial first-pitch at Fenway in 2006).

Buy Tickets

In praising the ’18 Red Sox’ start-to-finish dominance, he said: “Frankly, they were unstoppable. You outscored your opponents by 229 runs and won 108 games in the regular season,” Sadly, he did not take it a step further and mention their Pythagorean won-lost record based on that run differential. Apparently he is a conventional stats guy.

Sale and J.D. Martinez wrapped up the public festivities by presenting the Yankees fan with a Red Sox jersey. They both made a few remarks, and while it would have been a deft touch to acknowledge some teammates who were not there, it’s a reach to go so far as to suggest it was necessary.

Ultimately, the Red Sox, having conquered last October, came and they saw and they checked out the Lincoln Bedroom.

Well, some of the Red Sox did. Some didn’t, and here’s to their individual prerogative to do what they feel is right.

Advertisement

None of this will get in the way of their quest, uphill though it is right now, to have the same decision to make next year.

In the meantime, it’s never too soon to wonder how many Bruins will go after they win the Stanley Cup in a few weeks, right?

TOPICS: Red Sox Red Sox White House Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
President Donald Trump is presented with a Boston Red Sox baseball team jersey by Red Sox outfielder J. D. Martinez, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 8, 2019, honoring the 2018 World Series Baseball champion. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Red Sox
Here's what Donald Trump said during the Red Sox' White House visit May 9, 2019 | 6:20 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart answered questions at the team's Brighton practice facility a day after being eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks.
Celtics
'We're not in his shoes': Marcus Smart addressed Kyrie Irving's leadership May 9, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Outfielder J.D. Martinez, right, presents a team jersey to President Donald Trump, left, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 8, 2019, where Trump honored the 2018 World Series Baseball Champion Boston Red Sox. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Red Sox
The Red Sox' White House visit, in photos May 9, 2019 | 4:55 PM
Brad Friedel fired by New England Revolution
Soccer
Brad Friedel fired as coach of the New England Revolution May 9, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Red Sox White House Donald Trump
Red Sox
Video: The Red Sox visit the White House May 9, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Red Sox ring ceremony
Red Sox
United as baseball champions, Red Sox are divided by Trump May 9, 2019 | 2:06 PM
Hurricanes Bruins Zdeno Chara NHL
Bruins
What experts are predicting for the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 9, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Ben Watson New Orleans Saints NFL
Patriots
The Patriots sign veteran tight end Ben Watson May 9, 2019 | 12:18 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
Red Sox
7 of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s greatest catches May 9, 2019 | 11:04 AM
Trey Mancini, Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
'What the heck just happened?': What the Orioles had to say about Jackie Bradley Jr.'s catch May 9, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors NBA
NBA
Kevin Durant injures right calf in Warriors' Game 5 win over the Rockets May 9, 2019 | 9:24 AM
The White House misspelled the Red Sox' team name on its website and YouTube stream ahead of the team's visit Thursday.
Red Sox
Live updates from the Red Sox' visit to the White House May 9, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Hockey
Bruins
Bruins-Hurricanes schedule announced May 9, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Micah Shrewsberry Brad Stevens Celtics NBA
Celtics
Assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry leaving Celtics May 9, 2019 | 8:29 AM
Bruins Hurricanes NHL Playoffs
Bruins
4 things the Bruins must do to beat the Hurricanes May 9, 2019 | 8:07 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Red Sox
This is how the Red Sox can climb back into the AL playoff race May 9, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Celtics Bucks
Celtics
A failed season, a no comment, and a moody superstar: Where do the Celtics go from here? May 9, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Andrew Benintendi Red Sox MLB
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi's 12th inning home run lifts Red Sox over Orioles 2-1 May 9, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Kyrie Irving Celtics NBA
Celtics
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving played Game 5 as if he had already left Celtics May 9, 2019 | 7:19 AM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Top-seeded Bucks show they're championship caliber May 9, 2019 | 12:45 AM
Kyrie Irving is embraced by Marcus Morris as time ran out on the Celtics.
Celtics
Celtics eliminated in rout by Bucks 116-91 May 8, 2019 | 10:58 PM
Chris Sale
Red Sox
Video: Chris Sale threw an immaculate inning — 9 pitches, 9 strikes — against the Orioles May 8, 2019 | 10:36 PM
Alex Cora
Red Sox
'[Thursday] is a celebration of the Red Sox. It’s not, ‘Let’s make a deal for Puerto Rico.'' May 8, 2019 | 10:12 PM
Red Sox
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox go to the White House? May 8, 2019 | 8:22 PM
Brad Marchand and the Bruins begin their Round 3 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Bruins
Brad Marchand channeled his inner Bill Belichick: 'On to Round 3' May 8, 2019 | 7:40 PM
Tuukka Rask
Bruins
Ranking the top players in the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 8, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tom Brady NFL Patriots
Patriots
Tom Brady reportedly plans to gain weight before the 2019 season May 8, 2019 | 6:10 PM
Lucas Moura
Soccer
Lucas Moura's hat-trick helps Tottenham stun Ajax 3-2 and reach Champions League final May 8, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Bruce Ellington
Patriots
Patriots change course, release receiver Bruce Ellington May 8, 2019 | 5:37 PM
Red Sox White House visit 2013
Red Sox
Here's the list of Red Sox expected (and not) at the White House May 8, 2019 | 4:53 PM