Morning sports update: Here’s why the Red Sox didn’t give Donald Trump a No. 45 jersey

The Bruins took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night in a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, capped off by two goals in 11 seconds by Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner late in the third period. Watch the full highlights here. Game 2 is Sunday at 3 p.m. in Boston.

The Red Sox had an off-day and visited the White House. Speaking of which…

Why didn’t the Red Sox give Donald Trump a No. 45 jersey?

President Donald Trump may technically be the 44th person to hold the office of the U.S. presidency. But as the 45th president, Trump has often gotten his own personalized No. 45 jersey from championship-winning teams — from the New England Patriots to the Washington Capitals to the North Dakota State Bison football team — as a thanks for hosting them at the White House.

Not so Thursday.

The Red Sox instead gave Trump a No. 18 jersey during the ceremony Thursday, in honor of their World Series-winning season.

Why?

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Curran says they have taken two different approaches in the past.

After winning their first World Series in 86 years, the team presented the 43rd president, George W. Bush, with a No. 43 jersey. However, when the Red Sox visited Bush for a second time after their 2007 title, they switched things up and gave him a No. 07 jersey in honor their championship year. After all, who needs two identical jerseys?

When the Red Sox visited President Obama in 2013, they gave him a No. 44 jersey.

Like when they visited Obama, the event Thursday was the first time the Red Sox have visited Trump. But unlike No. 43 or 44, the Red Sox have retired No. 45 in honor of Pedro Martinez. Curran confirmed that was the reason they instead gave Trump a No. 18 jersey (which has not been retired).

“We chose to go with the year this time given 45 is a retired number,” Curran told Boston.com.

For what it’s worth, the 2017 champion Houston Astros, who have not retired No. 45, also gave Trump a jersey with a number honoring their championship year when they visited the White House last year.

Still, some fans on Twitter cheered the Red Sox for showing respect to Martinez with their decision Thursday. And as others speculated, former No. 18 Johnny Damon, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, probably won’t mind anyways.

Trivia: As you know, the Red Sox made the traditional celebratory trip to the White House on Thursday. Who was the first professional sports team to visit the White House?

Hint: They had a very similar name.

(Check the bottom of the article for the answer.)

More from Boston.com:

This is fun: In honor of Jackie Bradley Jr.’s game-saving catch Wednesday, The Boston Globe‘s Andrew Mahoney took a trip down memory road, chronicling the Red Sox center fielder’s seven greatest catches — or, actually, seven of his greatest catches. It’s getting hard to keep track of them all. Anyway, this week wasn’t the first time Bradley had robbed a potential game-winning home run.

Congratulations to the World Cup Series champion Boston Red Socks: Yes, the White House made a second typo Thursday as it honored the Red Sox. Or should we say, “Red Socks.”

First, the White House calls them the “Red Socks.” Now, they seem to be the “World Cup Series Champions” pic.twitter.com/oiZztyufs5 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 9, 2019

Hello, New England: The Patriots welcomed first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry to Foxborough on Thursday, and the rookie wide receiver is eager to get to work with Tom Brady.

“I’ve just been waiting until I get up here until I meet him in person,” Harry said.

…and welcome back: Meanwhile, the Patriots brought back a familiar face: 38-year-old tight end Ben Watson. A 2004 first-round draft pick himself, Watson joins a crew of tight ends that includes Matt LaCosse, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Ryan Izzo, and undrafted rookie Andrew Beck.

Exit interviews: The Celtics seems to have as many questions as their fans about the talented team’s frustrating 2018-19 season, according to The Athletic’s Jay King. As columnist David Aldridge succinctly put it: “WTF, Celtics?” Boston.com’s Nicole Yang has more on what could be a turbulent offseason.

Marcus Smart on the notion that Kyrie Irving’s leadership ruined the Celtics: “Bullshit. That’s bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/xWPKIxp2Bw — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) May 9, 2019

On this day: Forty-nine years ago to the day, one of the most iconic images in Boston sports history was born.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr scored an overtime goal in Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals, completing a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues and securing the trophy for Boston. The then-22-year-old defenseman leaped into the air in elation, crystalizing a moment that most Boston fans recognize simply as “The Goal.”

“I looked back, and I saw it go in, so I jumped,” Orr later explained.

His near-horizontal celebration is now a statue outside TD Garden.

Also, exactly 20 years ago, on May 10, 1999, Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra hit three home runs — including two grand slams — against the Seattle Mariners.

Daily highlight: Bergy for the lead!

Trivia answer: The Cincinnati Red Stockings — in 1869.