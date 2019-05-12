Alex Cora shared an update on Dustin Pedroia’s knee injury

Alex Cora was not expecting to hear Dustin Pedroia had been scratched from his scheduled rehab start Saturday. The second baseman, who landed on the injured list with left knee inflammation, was expected to play three straight days for Double-A Portland after an off day Friday.

Pedroia also missed Sunday’s game because the Sea Dogs were rained out.

“He was just sore,” Cora said Sunday, per MassLive. “He was going to play today, but they just got rained out. Most likely, he will fly in today, tonight. We’ll see him tomorrow and then we’ll go from there.

“I talked to him this morning. He doesn’t feel it’s something major. He’s being smart about it. He’s not going to take chances at this point.”

Cora was on his way home from the Red Sox’ win over the Mariners on Friday when head athletic trainer Brad Pearson told him Pedroia had been scratched.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I talked to Pedey. He texted me and I talked to him this morning. He’s on board with [being] smart.

“Hopefully it’s nothing. Hopefully it’s the brace, that it’s too tight or something. I don’t know. We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Pedroia will return to the Sea Dogs, for whom he’s 4-16 in five games, to continue his rehab if the evaluation goes well. Michael Chavis has filled the gap in the Red Sox lineup and infield in recent weeks.