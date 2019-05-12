Madison Bumgarner reportedly placed the Red Sox on his no-trade list

The San Francisco Giants are set for a rebuild. Sitting in last-place in the NL West, the Giants could look to deal their ace, Madison Bumgarner, at the trade deadline before he hits free agency this offseason.

With that possibility in mind, Bumgarner gave the Giants his no-trade list.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Bumgarner placed eight teams on his list: Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Bumgarner could still accept a trade to any of those teams. The list gives him some control over his destination and leverage to demand compensation in exchange for waiving his no-trade protection.

Rosenthal emphasized that, “Players include contenders on their no-trade list to gain leverage if a trade agreement is reached, NOT because they have no interest in winning.”

The three-time World Series champion’s contract allowed him to add eight teams to the list. Bumgarner chose clubs that should be in contention and looking to upgrade their rotation in July — “not teams he wants to avoid,” Rosenthal reports.

Over his 11-year career, Bumgarner has compiled a 112-87 record with a 3.06 ERA, four All-Star nods, and a World Series MVP award. The southpaw has a 3.99 ERA and 51 strikeouts through eight starts this season.

If Bumgarner approves a trade during the season, he would avoid a qualifying offer, which means any team that signed him would not have to forfeit compensatory draft picks. Giants beat writer Alex Pavlovic noted he believes Bumgarner “would accept any trade if it gets him back in playoffs.”