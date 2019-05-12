Martinez 2 HRs, Chavis 5 RBIs as Sox pound Mariners 11-2

J.D. Martinez hits a home run during the first inning.
J.D. Martinez hits a home run during the first inning. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
5:15 PM

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit two homers, rookie Michael Chavis drove in five runs and the surging Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Seattle Mariners 11-2 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday at soggy Fenway Park.

It was the fifth straight win and 16th in 22 games for the defending World Series champions. Martinez had three RBIs and scored three runs, and Chavis finished with three singles.

Omar Narváez homered for Seattle (20-23), which has lost four in a row and 15 of 19 after opening 13-2. The Mariners were outscored 34-8 in the series, completing a 2-8 road trip.

Playing in steady light-to-moderate rain the entire time with temperatures in the mid-40s, the Mariners made five fielding blunders in the first three innings. Boston even had a few baserunners that appeared somewhat cautious in the conditions.

Advertisement

Spot starter Hector Velázquez (1-2) gave up two runs in five innings for the Red Sox.

Trailing 1-0, the Red Sox scored three runs with two outs in the first. Martinez got it started with his homer into the Green Monster seats off Marco Gonzales (5-2). Xander Bogaerts walked and Rafael Devers singled before Chavis hit a bloop to shallow right that second baseman Shed Long overran. Then he slipped and fell when he tried to retreat as the ball dropped in for an RBI single.

Devers scored on Narváez’s passed ball to make it 3-1, and he appeared to step gingerly on the slippery plate.

In the second, Seattle right fielder Jay Bruce dropped Mookie Betts’ fly ball, allowing Andrew Benintendi to score to make it 4-1. Long also dropped a pop the next inning, but got a force out.

Chavis had a two-run single in the fifth, and another in the seventh. Martinez’s second homer also cleared the Monster.

Gonzales gave up four runs, two earned, in four innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: Placed RHP Félix Hernández on the injured list with a strained right shoulder.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said LHP David Price (left elbow tendinitis) threw a bullpen and “probably” will start against Houston next weekend. . Cora also said 2B Dustin Pedroia felt some minor soreness in his balky left knee and didn’t play Saturday on his minor league rehab assignment. “In his own words, he was ‘just being smart,'” Cora said. “Hopefully, it’s nothing.”

Advertisement

OTHER MISTAKES

Seattle 3B Tim Beckham went near the seats trying to catch a foul pop and watched the ball bounce on the dirt. It was ruled no play by the official scorer. … Boston 1B Steve Pearce booted a grounder.

EXTRA WORK

The grounds crew spread drying agent around the basepaths and mound, raking the areas many times. Plate umpire Quinn Wolcott did his part by wiping the plate with a towel.

FIRST TIME OUT

Seattle RHP Parker Markel made his major league debut, giving up two runs.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.54 ERA) is set to start the opener of a two-game series Monday at home against Oakland.

Buy Tickets

Red Sox: Off on Monday before LHP Chris Sale (1-5, 4.50) is slated to start Tuesday versus Colorado. He fanned a season-high 14 over eight innings and allowed one run in a no-decision Wednesday at Baltimore.

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Alex Cora shared an update on Dustin Pedroia's knee injury May 12, 2019 | 2:43 PM
The PawSox face the Durham Bulls at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I., Aug. 19, 2018.
MLB
Triple-A batters smashing it since MLB ball is put into play May 12, 2019 | 12:59 PM
Duron Harmon
Patriots
Patriots players shared Mother's Day messages for their moms May 12, 2019 | 12:05 PM
Manchester City
Soccer
Man City retains Premier League title on final day of season May 12, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Liverpool
Soccer
Liverpool beats Wolves, misses out on Premier League title May 12, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Micah Shrewsberry
Celtics
Micah Shrewsberry explained why he left his Celtics assistant coach position May 12, 2019 | 10:43 AM
Madison Bumgarner
Red Sox
Madison Bumgarner reportedly placed the Red Sox on his no-trade list May 12, 2019 | 8:42 AM
Regis College President Antoinette Hays and Red Sox legend David Ortiz enjoy the Regis College commencement Saturday, where Ortiz earned an honorary degree.
Red Sox
Video: Watch David Ortiz's commencement speech at Regis College May 12, 2019 | 7:37 AM
Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon (3) is greeted at home plate
Red Sox
Red Sox host Mariners, look to build on 4-game win streak May 12, 2019 | 3:07 AM
Luke Voit
MLB
What the Yankees said about Luke Voit getting hit yet again May 11, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Julian Edelman graduated from Kent State University on Saturday.
Patriots
Watch Julian Edelman graduate from Kent State University May 11, 2019 | 9:54 PM
New England Revolution interim coach Mike Lapper encourages his players Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution win in Mike Lapper's debut, 3-1 over Earthquakes May 11, 2019 | 9:49 PM
Frank Vogel will reportedly coach the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Lakers reportedly hire Frank Vogel as coach May 11, 2019 | 8:10 PM
The Bruins practiced at Warrior Arena in preparation for Sunday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Charlie McAvoy smiles after taking a shot.
Bruins
Bruins notebook: Charlie McAvoy eager to play after suspension May 11, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Sandy Leon swats a three-run home run during the third inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Sandy Leon's 3-run homer caps 8-run 3rd, Red Sox beat Mariners 9-5 May 11, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Telvin Smith Jaguars
NFL
Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith questions outrage over his decision to step away from football May 11, 2019 | 3:43 PM
Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five
NBA
Bucks investigating report of tainted drinks at plaza party May 11, 2019 | 3:05 PM
Sandy Leon, right, celebrates his three-run home run that also drove in Michael Chavis, center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. during the third inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox score 8 runs in big third inning against Seattle Mariners May 11, 2019 | 2:52 PM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Red Sox face Mariners, look to build on Rodriguez's solid performance May 11, 2019 | 3:07 AM
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates the team's win over the Houston Rockets in Game 6 on Saturday.
NBA
Warriors move to conference finals despite missing Durant May 11, 2019 | 3:01 AM
Mitch Moreland hit a three-run home run in the third inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox beat Mariners 14-1, over .500 for first time May 10, 2019 | 10:37 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 09: A general view as fans walk past Hurricane's at The Garden on Canal Street prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on May 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Bruins
This Boston bar is altering its name for the Bruins-Hurricanes series May 10, 2019 | 3:29 PM
Patriots
Patriots agree to deal with wide receiver Dontrelle Inman May 10, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
The .500 Red Sox are shooting for a fresh start May 10, 2019 | 1:48 PM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is graduating from Kent State May 10, 2019 | 12:14 PM
President Donald Trump shows off a Red Sox jersey presented to him during a ceremony welcoming the Boston Red Sox the 2018 World Series baseball champions to the White House, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Red Sox
Here's why the Red Sox didn't give Donald Trump a No. 45 jersey May 10, 2019 | 9:58 AM
Patrice Bergeron and the Bruins earned a come from behind victory over the Hurricanes to start the Eastern Conference Finals
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' Game 1 victory over the Hurricanes May 10, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Bruins Game 1
Bruins
Little-used Steven Kampfer cashes in on his Game 1 opportunity May 10, 2019 | 12:45 AM
President Donald Trump, center, joins the Boston Red Sox for a group picture during a ceremony honoring the 2018 World Series baseball champion to the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The Red Sox' White House trip provided some obvious truths May 9, 2019 | 9:30 PM
President Donald Trump is presented with a Boston Red Sox baseball team jersey by Red Sox outfielder J. D. Martinez, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 8, 2019, honoring the 2018 World Series Baseball champion. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Red Sox
Here's what Donald Trump said during the Red Sox' White House visit May 9, 2019 | 6:20 PM